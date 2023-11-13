

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) has upgraded its near-term cash generation targets following the completion of the funds merger between the Standard Life and Phoenix Life businesses into Phoenix Life Limited.



Phoenix Group now expects to deliver about 1.8 billion pounds of cash generation in 2023, a significant increase relative to its previous target range of 1.3 billion pounds to 1.4 billion pounds.



Consequently, the Group's three-year cash generation target across 2023-2025 is also increased to 4.5 billion pounds, from 4.1 billion pounds previously.



As a result, the Group expects to have significant surplus cash at its holding company at the end of 2023, which creates further balance sheet optionality.



