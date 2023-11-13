

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Monday said it received positive opinion from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Momelotinib to treat myelofibrosis patients with anemia, and for splenomegaly and symptoms.



A decision from the regulator is expected by early 2024.



If approved, Momelotinib will become the first and only treatment in the EU specifically indicated for myelofibrosis patients with moderate to severe anemia, the company said in a statement.



The positive CHMP opinion was supported by data from the pivotal MOMENTUM, SIMPLIFY-1 trials.



MOMENTUM, a Phase 3 study, was intended to evaluate the the safety and efficacy of Momelotinib to treat and reduce key hallmarks of the disease- symptoms, blood transfusions due to anemia, and splenomegaly. The study had met its primary goal of statistically significant response with respect to constitutional symptoms, splenic response and transfusion independence. Data from the SIMPLIFY-1 showed that patients treated with Momelotinib had a reduction in spleen volume by 35% or more.



