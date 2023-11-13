

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in October, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, slowed to 8.1 percent year-on-year in October from 8.8 percent in September.



On an annual basis, food prices increased 8.6 percent in October, and prices for non-food goods gained 6.2 percent. The price of services surged 12.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.6 percent in October.



