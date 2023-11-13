

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ofcom has fined Royal Mail (RMG.L) 5.6 million pounds for failing to meet First and Second Class delivery targets in the 2022/23 financial year. In 2022/23, Royal Mail only delivered 73.7% of First Class mail on time and 90.7% of Second Class mail on time. Under Ofcom's rules, each year Royal Mail is required to deliver 93% of First Class mail within one working day and 98.5% of Second Class mail within three working days.



'Today's fine should act as a wake-up call - it must take its responsibilities more seriously. We'll continue to hold Royal Mail to account to make sure it improves service levels,' Ian Strawhorne, Ofcom Director of Enforcement, said.



