Montag, 13.11.2023
Die nächste 5.000%-Kursrakete vor Abflug?
WKN: 885166 | ISIN: USY384721251 | Ticker-Symbol: HYU
Tradegate
13.11.23
10:28 Uhr
36,300 Euro
+0,100
+0,28 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
13.11.2023 | 10:06
Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Motor Advances Electrification Vision with New EV-dedicated Plant in Ulsan, Building on Its Brand Heritage

  • Hyundai Motor holds groundbreaking ceremony at its plant complex in Ulsan where Founding Chairman Ju-yung Chung established the company's first major manufacturing base more than 50 years ago
  • The new EV plant to build on Hyundai Motor's brand heritage while laying the foundation for the company's growth in the era of electrification
  • New plant to occupy 548,000 m2 site with capacity to produce 200,000 EVs per year
  • Approx. KRW 2 trillion ($1.53 billion) to be invested in the project, which will begin full-scale construction in Q4 2023 with mass production commencing in Q1 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new electric vehicle (EV) plant at its complex in Ulsan, the heart of Korea's automotive industry. The new EV-dedicated plant will lay the foundation for future growth in the era of electrification while building on the dream first established by Hyundai Motor's Founding Chairman more than half a century ago.

(the eighth from left) Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group; (the sixth from left) Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company; (the seventh from left) Youngjin Jang, First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy; (the ninth from left) Doo-gyeom Kim, Ulsan Metropolitan City Mayor; (the fourth from left) Giorgetto Giugiaro, Legendary Modern Automotive Designer; (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Company)

"The new EV-dedicated Plant in Ulsan is the beginning of a promising future for the next 50 years and the era of electrification. I am honored to share our dream of a 100-year company here," said Executive Chair Chung. "Just as the dream of building the best car in the past made Ulsan an automotive city today, I trust Ulsan will be an innovative mobility city that leads the way in the era of electrification, starting with a dedicated EV plant."

The new EV-dedicated plant will be a human-centered facility with an innovative manufacturing platform that delivers an optimal working environment for employees. The new plant will also be the hub for Hyundai Motor's mobility production in the era of electrification. With the new plant, Hyundai Motor's Ulsan Plant complex will become a base of future mobility production.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Company)

Virtual Image - Bird's Eye View of the New EV-dedicated Plant in Ulsan (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Company)

Hyundai New EV-dedicated Plant in Ulsan Groundbreaking Ceremony (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Company)

Cortina, the first model assembled in Ulsan Plant (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Company)

Restored Pony Coupe Concept (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Company)

The Workers' Room - with the personal belongings and facilities from former employees of Ulsan Plant (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Company)

Hyundai Motor's first EV prototype based on Sonata Y2 (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Company)

© 2023 PR Newswire
