

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MZHOF.OB, MFG), a Japanese bank holding company, on Monday posted a rise in net profit for the first-half of 2023, amidst a surge in interest income.



In addition, the lender has revised up its annual earnings and dividend outlook.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net profit of 415.753 billion yen or 164.03 yen per share, higher than 333.964 billion yen or 131.77 yen per share, registered for the same period of 2022.



Pre-tax income was at 596.323 billion yen as against last year's 445.057 billion yen.



Interest income surged to 2.706 trillion yen from 1.169 trillion yen a year ago.



Ordinary income was 4.244 trillion yen, up from previous year's 2.944 trillion yen.



Looking ahead, for the 12- month period to March 31, 2024, the Group now expects to post a net profit of 640 billion yen or 252.47 yen per share, a growth of 15.2 percent from last year.



Earlier, the lender had projected a net profit of 610 billion yen, for the year.



For the full year, the company now aims to pay a total dividend of 100 yen per share, higher than last year's 85 yen per share.



Earlier, the company had projected to pay a total dividend of 95 yen per share, for the year.



