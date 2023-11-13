

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production decreased as initially estimated in September, the latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The volume of industrial production dropped a working-day-adjusted 5.8 percent yearly in September, slower than the 6.1 percent fall a month ago. That was in line with the flash report published on November 7.



Production dropped in the majority of the manufacturing subsections, while production volume increased in the largest weight-carrying manufacture of transport equipment and that of electrical equipment, the agency said.



Without adjustments, industrial output tumbled 7.3 percent yearly in September versus a 5.2 percent fall a month ago, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 1.2 percent in September after a 2.4 percent drop a month ago. There was no change in figures compared with the flash report.



Separate official data showed that construction output contracted 6.0 percent annually in September, following a 0.1 percent slight decline in August.



Out of the main groups of construction, building activity decreased by 9.5 percent, while civil engineering managed to increase by 0.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken