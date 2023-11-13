

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices hovered near three-week lows on Monday as the dollar edged lower ahead of key inflation data due this week.



Treasury yields were largely unchanged, with the 10-year yield holding around the 4.65 percent mark.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $1,938.10 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,942.05.



Gold prices fell 2.7 percent last week following a batch of hawkish remarks by Fed, ECB and Bank of England officials.



Investors await crucial U.S. consumer price inflation and producer price inflation figures this week for important clues on the likelihood of another interest rate hike in December.



U.S. CPI data due Tuesday is expected to show inflation easing to a year-on-year rate of 3.3 percent in October from 3.7 percent in the prior month.



Upcoming Euro zone inflation data also remains on investors' radar.



ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said the labor market is beginning to weaken and the central bank will be in a better position to reassess the inflation outlook in December.



