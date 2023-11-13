

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 96.86 against the yen, from an early low of 96.28.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6385, 0.8809 and 1.0836 from early lows of 0.6352, 0.8771 and 1.0788, respectively.



Moving away from an early low of 1.6751 against the euro, the aussie edged up to 1.6751.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 98.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the greenback, 0.89 against the loonie, 1.09 against the kiwi and 1.65 against the euro.



