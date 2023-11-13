

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and flydubai announced an agreement to purchase 30 787-9 Dreamliners. flydubai plans to use the 787 to open new routes and grow capacity on existing routes. The 787-9 can fly 296 passengers.



Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: 'The Boeing 787 Dreamliner offers a perfect combination of operational excellence, fuel efficiency as well as passenger appeal.'



Operating out of Dubai International, flydubai now fly to 120 destinations in 52 countries. flydubai operates an all-737 fleet of 79 airplanes. It has an order backlog of 137 737s.



