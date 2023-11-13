Board International, the global leader for Intelligent Planning solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeff Casale as its new Chief Executive Officer effective November 6. Mr. Casale is a seasoned technology industry executive, uniquely qualified to lead Board's next phase of expansion and continued international growth.

Casale most recently served as CEO of MarkLogic, focusing on providing data management and data integration platforms. He led the company through a successful transformation revising its strategy and delivering significant profitable growth resulting in an acquisition by Progress Software. Previously Casale was a President with Dell Technologies where he created and led the DTS group into a global multi-billion-dollar business. He also served as Senior Vice President of the Americas at VMware, leading field operations for the largest geography. In addition, he has also held several international executive roles at EMC.

"We believe Jeff, with his impressive track record of successfully building and leading global technology and data-focused businesses, is the right leader to fully realize our potential. Leveraging his extensive international experience and expertise, Jeff will focus on further strengthening our position and supporting Board's next phase of expansion and growth," stated Michael Gordon, Chairman of the Board. "We would also like to thank Marco Limena on behalf of the Board of Directors for his valuable contribution over the last several years. Under Marco's leadership, the Company's organization has been further strengthened and BOARD is well prepared for the future ahead."

"I am thrilled to be joining Board, a recognized leader in Intelligent Planning, a large and fast-growing market driven by an increasing need for organizations to navigate a complex environment in the grip of continuous disruption," said Casale. "I look forward to serving our customers and working alongside Board's talented employees and partners to create value and drive change."

About Board

Board's Intelligent Planning solutions help over 2,000 organizations worldwide increase agility, accelerate growth, and enhance their competitive edge. Partnering with Board, global businesses such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

With offices worldwide and an industry-leading technology, Board is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

