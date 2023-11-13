

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.0701 against the euro and 1.2254 against the pound, from early highs of 1.0681 and 1.2223, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged down to 0.9010 and 1.3795 from early highs of 0.9030 and 1.3820, respectively.



If the U.S. dollar extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the euro, 1.24 against the pound, 0.88 against the franc and 1.36 against the loonie.



