BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 10 November 2023 were:

197.78p Capital only

198.59p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 17,500 ordinary shares on 10th November 2023, the Company has 79,890,602 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,470,703 shares which are held in Treasury.