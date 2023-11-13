OLD GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) ("we", "us," or "our") today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights

Net income (loss) of $(11.4) million, or $(0.75) per share.

Adjusted Distributable Earnings 1 of $3.2 million, or $0.21 per share.

of $3.2 million, or $0.21 per share. Book value of $7.02 per share as of September 30, 2023, which includes the effects of dividends of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Net interest margin 2 of 1.24%.

of 1.24%. Weighted average constant prepayment rate ("CPR") for the fixed-rate Agency specified pool portfolio of 7.3 3 .

. Dividend yield of 17.1% based on the November 10, 2023 closing stock price of $5.61, and monthly dividend of $0.08 per common share declared on November 7, 2023.

Debt-to-equity ratio of 7.3:1 as of September 30, 2023.

Net mortgage assets-to-equity ratio of 7.1:1 4 as of September 30, 2023.

as of September 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents of $40.0 million as of September 30, 2023, in addition to other unencumbered assets of $2.7 million.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

" The third quarter was again characterized by sharply rising interest rates and elevated volatility, which drove yield spreads wider in many fixed income markets, including Agency RMBS. Conditions worsened as the quarter progressed, with the market pricing in a 'higher-for-longer' interest rate environment and the uncertainty related to a possible government shutdown," said Laurence Penn, Chief Executive Officer and President.

" Against this backdrop, Agency RMBS, particularly low coupon MBS, significantly underperformed comparable U.S. Treasuries and interest rate swaps during the quarter. Meanwhile, our delta-hedging costs, which are tied to interest rate volatility, remained high. As a result, Ellington Residential experienced a significant net loss for the quarter, with net declines on our specified pools exceeding net gains on our interest rate hedges.

" That said, a significant portion of our losses for the quarter resulted from yield spread widening that we believe is likely recoverable. We also increased our Adjusted Distributable Earnings quarter over quarter, driven by further progress on portfolio turnover to capture higher market yields, while our cost of funds remained relatively stable. We continued to hold a strong liquidity position, with cash and unencumbered assets representing 38% of our total equity at quarter end, and our leverage was roughly unchanged quarter over quarter.

" During the quarter, we began rotating a portion of our capital to the corporate CLO space, which we believe offers compelling investment opportunities, both near-term and long-term. Yield spreads on certain CLO mezzanine debt and equity tranches available in the secondary market are now back to levels we last saw in mid-2020. Additionally, credit fundamentals have remained relatively strong while corporate balance sheet net leverage has remained relatively low, and we believe that dispersion in CLO collateral performance going forward will create ample ongoing trading opportunities in the sector. EARN is well situated to capitalize on these opportunities, as Ellington has extensive CLO expertise and a strong track record investing in CLOs in the secondary market. We are off to a good start, as in the past six weeks EARN has acquired several CLO mezzanine debt and equity tranches where we project ROEs well in excess of 20%.

" Of course, with Agency yield spreads still very wide even after the recent rally, the Agency RMBS investment opportunity is also quite attractive right now. Furthermore, on a technical basis, late fall and winter seasonal effects should bring a drop in Agency RMBS supply, while the fourth quarter is typically a strong quarter for bank deposit growth and resulting security purchases. I believe that CLO mezzanine debt and equity pair very well with Agency RMBS as complementary strategies that will diversify and help drive EARN's earnings growth going forward. The investment environment is rich with opportunities, and we are excited to deploy our dry powder."

______________________________ 1 Adjusted Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Reconciliation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings to Net Income (Loss)" below for an explanation regarding the calculation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings. 2 Net interest margin represents the weighted average asset yield less the weighted average secured financing cost of funds (including the effect of actual and accrued payments on interest rate swaps used to hedge such financings). Net interest margin excludes the effect of the Catch-up Amortization Adjustment. 3 Excludes recent purchases of fixed rate Agency specified pools with no prepayment history. 4 We define our net mortgage assets-to-equity ratio as the net aggregate market value of our mortgage-backed securities (including the underlying market values of our long and short TBA positions) divided by total shareholders' equity. As of September 30, 2023 the market value of our mortgage-backed securities and our net short TBA position was $822.7 million and $(36.1) million, respectively, and total shareholders' equity was $111.5 million.

Financial Results

The following table summarizes our portfolio of RMBS as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023:

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Current Principal Fair Value Average Price(1) Cost Average Cost(1) Current Principal Fair Value Average Price(1) Cost Average Cost(1) Agency RMBS(2) 15-year fixed-rate mortgages $ 34,975 $ 32,600 93.21 $ 34,800 99.50 $ 32,920 $ 31,529 95.77 $ 33,107 100.57 20-year fixed-rate mortgages 10,441 9,074 86.91 11,083 106.15 11,040 10,021 90.77 11,707 106.04 30-year fixed-rate mortgages 800,500 726,345 90.74 786,592 98.26 880,519 824,370 93.62 869,023 98.69 ARMs 7,207 7,154 99.26 7,983 110.77 7,282 7,223 99.19 8,076 110.90 Reverse mortgages 15,023 15,335 102.08 17,049 113.49 15,521 15,885 102.35 17,510 112.81 Total Agency RMBS 868,146 790,508 91.06 857,507 98.77 947,282 889,028 93.85 939,423 99.17 Non-Agency RMBS(2) 14,752 12,825 86.94 12,316 83.49 15,276 13,013 85.19 12,602 82.50 Total RMBS(2) 882,898 803,333 90.99 869,823 98.52 962,558 902,041 93.71 952,025 98.91 Agency IOs n/a 7,845 n/a 6,967 n/a n/a 7,256 n/a 6,913 n/a Non-Agency IOs n/a 11,540 n/a 8,884 n/a n/a 11,417 n/a 9,065 n/a Total mortgage-backed securities $ 822,718 $ 885,674 $ 920,714 $ 968,003

(1) Expressed as a percentage of current principal balance. (2) Excludes IOs.

The size of our Agency RMBS holdings decreased by 11% to $790.5 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $889.0 million as of June 30, 2023. The decline was driven by paydowns, net sales, and net losses. Over the same period, our aggregate holdings of non-Agency RMBS and interest-only securities increased slightly, and we also added $3.8 million of corporate CLOs during the final week of the quarter. Our Agency RMBS portfolio turnover was 19% for the quarter.

Our debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales, decreased to 7.3:1 as of September 30, 2023, as compared to 7.6:1 as of June 30, 2023. The decline was primarily due to a decrease in borrowings on our smaller Agency RMBS portfolio, partially offset by lower shareholders' equity. Our net mortgage assets-to-equity ratio increased slightly to 7.1:1 from 7.0:1 over the same time period, as a smaller net short TBA position and the decline in shareholders' equity more than offset a smaller RMBS portfolio.

In the third quarter, Agency RMBS faced the significant headwinds of elevated market volatility and rising long-term interest rates. Yield spreads widened and Agency RMBS significantly underperformed U.S. Treasury securities and interest rate swaps for the quarter, with lower-coupon RMBS exhibiting the most pronounced underperformance.

Net losses on our Agency RMBS and negative net interest income exceeded net gains on our interest rate hedges, while our delta-hedging costs remained high as a result of the elevated interest rate volatility. As a result, we had a net loss overall for the quarter.

Average pay-ups on our specified pool portfolio increased modestly to 1.02% as of September 30, 2023, as compared to 0.98% as of June 30, 2023. During the quarter, we continued to hedge interest rate risk through the use of interest rate swaps and short positions in TBAs, U.S. Treasury securities, and futures. We again ended the quarter with a net short TBA position.

Our non-Agency RMBS portfolio and interest-only securities generated positive results for the quarter, driven by net interest income and net gains. We intend to increase our allocation to non-Agency RMBS and/or corporate CLOs based on market opportunities.

Our net interest margin and Adjusted Distributable Earnings increased quarter over quarter, as continued portfolio turnover boosted our average asset yield. During the quarter, we again benefited from positive carry on our interest rate swap hedges, where we overall receive a higher floating rate and pay a lower fixed rate.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-related, real estate-related, and other assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government Agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

Conference Call

We will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 13, 2023, to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (800) 245-3047 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the conference ID: EARNQ323. International callers should dial (203) 518-9765 and reference the same conference ID. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed via the "For Our Shareholders" section of our web site at www.earnreit.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit www.earnreit.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install necessary audio software. In connection with the release of these financial results, we also posted an investor presentation, that will accompany the conference call, on our website at www.earnreit.com under "For Our Shareholders-Presentations."

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available on Monday, November 13, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time through Monday, November 20, 2023 at approximately 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access this replay, please dial (888) 562-2817. International callers should dial (402) 220-7354. A replay of the conference call will also be archived on our web site at www.earnreit.com.

ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 (In thousands except share amounts and per share amounts) INTEREST INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income $ 11,253 $ 10,070 $ 30,661 Interest expense (12,349 ) (11,686 ) (33,745 ) Total net interest income (expense) (1,096 ) (1,616 ) (3,084 ) EXPENSES Management fees to affiliate 420 439 1,292 Professional fees 290 407 939 Compensation expense 177 187 545 Insurance expense 95 95 289 Other operating expenses 374 372 1,096 Total expenses 1,356 1,500 4,161 OTHER INCOME (LOSS) Net realized gains (losses) on securities (19,572 ) (11,580 ) (46,278 ) Net realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives 1,152 24,227 27,122 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (15,824 ) (1,780 ) 10,344 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives 25,276 (6,548 ) 8,177 Total other income (loss) (8,968 ) 4,319 (635 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (11,420 ) $ 1,203 $ (7,880 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: Basic and Diluted $ (0.75 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.55 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 15,199,837 13,935,821 14,273,071 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE: Dividends declared $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.72

ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) As of September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023(2) December 31, 2022(1)(2) (In thousands except share amounts and per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,996 $ 43,713 $ 34,816 Securities, at fair value 836,275 921,224 893,509 Due from brokers 27,900 17,031 18,824 Financial derivatives-assets, at fair value 100,948 70,518 68,770 Reverse repurchase agreements 37,103 12,191 499 Receivable for securities sold 16,667 14,528 33,452 Interest receivable 4,995 4,138 3,326 Other assets 552 646 436 Total Assets $ 1,064,436 $ 1,083,989 $ 1,053,632 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Repurchase agreements $ 811,180 $ 875,030 $ 842,455 Payable for securities purchased 8,220 30,725 42,199 Due to brokers 71,202 49,787 45,666 Financial derivatives-liabilities, at fair value 8,840 2,481 3,119 U.S. Treasury securities sold short, at fair value 46,326 1,957 498 Dividend payable 1,270 1,150 1,070 Accrued expenses 1,454 1,386 1,097 Management fee payable to affiliate 420 439 423 Interest payable 4,066 4,337 4,696 Total Liabilities 952,978 967,292 941,223 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred shares, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; (0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) - - - Common shares, par value $0.01 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized; (15,870,141, 14,378,193 and 13,377,840 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)(3) 159 144 134 Additional paid-in-capital 258,258 248,355 240,940 Accumulated deficit (146,959 ) (131,802 ) (128,665 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 111,458 116,697 112,409 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,064,436 $ 1,083,989 $ 1,053,632 SUPPLEMENTAL PER SHARE INFORMATION Book Value Per Share $ 7.02 $ 8.12 $ 8.40

(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2022. (2) Conformed to current period presentation. (3) Common shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023, includes 1,459,028 common shares issued during the third quarter under our at-the-market common share offering program.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings to Net Income (Loss)

We calculate Adjusted Distributable Earnings as net income (loss), excluding realized and change in net unrealized gains and (losses) on securities and financial derivatives, and excluding other income or loss items that are of a non-recurring nature, if any. Adjusted Distributable Earnings includes net realized and change in net unrealized gains (losses) associated with periodic settlements on interest rate swaps. Adjusted Distributable Earnings also excludes the effect of the Catch-up Amortization Adjustment on interest income. The Catch-up Amortization Adjustment is a quarterly adjustment to premium amortization or discount accretion triggered by changes in actual and projected prepayments on our Agency RMBS (accompanied by a corresponding offsetting adjustment to realized and unrealized gains and losses). The adjustment is calculated as of the beginning of each quarter based on our then-current assumptions about cashflows and prepayments, and can vary significantly from quarter to quarter.

Adjusted Distributable Earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings provides information useful to investors, because: (i) we believe that it is a useful indicator of both current and projected long-term financial performance, in that it excludes the impact of certain current-period earnings components that we believe are less useful in forecasting long-term performance and dividend-paying ability; (ii) we use it to evaluate the effective net yield provided by our portfolio, after the effects of financial leverage; and (iii), we believe that presenting Adjusted Distributable Earnings assists investors in measuring and evaluating our operating performance, and comparing our operating performance to that of our residential mortgage REIT peers. Please note, however, that: (I) our calculation of Adjusted Distributable Earnings may differ from the calculation of similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures by our peers, with the result that these non-GAAP financial measures might not be directly comparable; and (II) Adjusted Distributable Earnings excludes certain items, such as most realized and unrealized gains and losses, that may impact the amount of cash that is actually available for distribution.

In addition, because Adjusted Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of our financial results and differs from net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Furthermore, Adjusted Distributable Earnings is different than REIT taxable income. As a result, the determination of whether we have met the requirement to distribute at least 90% of our annual REIT taxable income (subject to certain adjustments) to our shareholders, in order to maintain qualification as a REIT, is not based on whether we have distributed 90% of our Adjusted Distributable Earnings.

In setting our dividends, our Board of Trustees considers our earnings, liquidity, financial condition, REIT distribution requirements, and financial covenants, along with other factors that the Board of Trustees may deem relevant from time to time.

The following table reconciles, for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, our Adjusted Distributable Earnings to the line on our Consolidated Statement of Operations entitled Net Income (Loss), which we believe is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three-Month Period Ended (In thousands except share amounts and per share amounts) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Net Income (Loss) $ (11,420 ) $ 1,203 Adjustments: Net realized (gains) losses on securities 19,572 11,580 Change in net unrealized (gains) losses on securities 15,824 1,780 Net realized (gains) losses on financial derivatives (1,152 ) (24,227 ) Change in net unrealized (gains) losses on financial derivatives (25,276 ) 6,548 Net realized gains (losses) on periodic settlements of interest rate swaps 796 3,942 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on accrued periodic settlements of interest rate swaps 4,913 1,118 Non-recurring expenses 28 60 Negative (positive) component of interest income represented by Catch-up Amortization Adjustment (46 ) 376 Subtotal 14,659 1,177 Adjusted Distributable Earnings $ 3,239 $ 2,380 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 15,199,837 13,935,821 Adjusted Distributable Earnings Per Share $ 0.21 $ 0.17

