Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide is accelerating its partnership with Sonepar, the world's leading B-to-B distributor of electrical products, solutions, and related services with a footprint spanning 40 countries, by closing their ninth local partnership with Elektroskandia Sverige, a Sonepar Company, in Sweden.

This partnership advances the energy transition by granting installers access to cutting-edge, user-friendly, and efficient charging solutions. The EV charging market is on an electrifying trajectory, with growth figures reshaping the transportation landscape. Sonepar and Wallbox established their partnership in 2022, and their joint efforts have since resulted in growth into multiple countries, including the USA, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, France, Canada, Austria, and the Netherlands.

Equipped with Wallbox's extensive portfolio of AC and DC electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions for residential, commercial, and public segments areas where Sonepar is continuing to grow the Group is enabling its customer base to provide end-users with the necessary tools to deliver a best-in-class EV charging experience, monitor energy consumption, save costs, and operate in a more sustainable manner.

Artur Puzinas, International Market Director, Sonepar stated, "Sonepar is uniquely positioned at the heart of the electrical ecosystem, where transport plays a pivotal role in accelerating the energy transition. Collaborating with eMobility experts like Wallbox is paramount to driving this change. We believe that Wallbox is aligned with the Group's ambitious and strategic goal of becoming a key industry player, supporting an agile and innovative energy transition."

Douglas Alfaro, Chief Business Officer at Wallbox stated, "There are a number of synergies between our two companies including our shared global presence. Installers are key to the EV transition, and in many markets play a crucial role in customers' decision-making process. We are excited to continue to expand our partnership with Sonepar to offer installers smart and efficient charging solutions."

Sonepar and Wallbox are committed to driving innovation and sustainability within the electrical industry. Together, the companies are well-positioned to help enable a greener and more sustainable future for all.

About Sonepar

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company with global market leadership in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions, and related services. Through a dense network of brands spanning 40 countries, the Group has an ambitious transformation agenda to become the first global B-to-B electrical distributor to provide a fully digitalized and synchronized omnichannel experience to all customers. Drawing on the skill and passion of its 44,000 associates, Sonepar had sales of €32.4 billion in 2022. Sonepar makes its customers' lives easier, over the counter, visiting customers, by phone or online, however we're needed. www.sonepar.com

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

