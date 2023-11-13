Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Resignation of Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

(the 'Company')

Resignation of Director

The Board announces that Calum Thomson will be standing for re-election as a Director of the Company at the forthcoming 2024 AGM; however, Calum has advised that he will be standing down and resigning as a Director after the 2024 AGM once a suitably qualified successor has been identified.

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69