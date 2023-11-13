3 Rivers Capital: R3 Announces Continued Growth and Investments Across Texas

Healthcare provider of outpatient wound care & hyperbaric services adds two clinics and prepares to launch their system-wide, proprietary Advanced Healing Platform (AHP) throughout Q1 2024

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / R3 Wound Care and Hyperbarics (http://www.r3healing.com), a pioneer in establishing and operating stand-alone outpatient wound care & hyperbaric clinics for the last 12 years, has announced the latest round of investments in two landmark clinics: R3 Pearland, in the South Houston area, and R3 Argyle, located in the Northwest DFW metroplex (Denton County).

R3 Pearland launched their opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house held on Thursday, November 2nd, to a sizeable group of provider and vendor partners, as well as patients (past and current), and community leaders.

"We're thrilled to have the Chamber of Commerce from Pearland here today as a sign of their partnership support and commitment. It is yet another example of how our AHP extends beyond clinical providers and their practices. As we know, it takes the proverbial 'village' to help heal our patients - who are also our family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues," stated Joe DiRenzo, R3's President and COO, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

R3 Argyle opened for business on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, with a formal grand-opening to follow in the December timeframe. This represents the sixth R3 clinic in the DFW Metroplex, making them the largest, stand-alone provider of outpatient wound care and hyperbarics in the region. The clinic is adjacent to the future site of the HCA/Medical City (formerly Wise Surgical Center), expected to open in December.

A portfolio company of Pittsburgh-based private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital (https://3riverscap.com/), R3 has made significant investments in their Advanced Healing Platform (AHP) over the past two years, which are being formally deployed across all markets and clinics. The three value chains of R3's AHP are: 1) accelerate patient healing rates by 30%, 2) treat patients within 3 days of appointment request, 3) reduce patient and payer costs by 20%.

Elliott Skrinjar, R3's CEO, said, "We've been piloting the Advanced Healing Platform throughout 2023 with select provider and technology partners. We're ahead of where we thought we'd be and excited about accelerating the deployment across all clinics and markets in Texas in Q3 and as we turn the page to 2024."

"We are extremely pleased by R3's rapid growth and proud to play a contributory role in its continuing evolution," said Rob Carskadden, Managing Partner of 3 Rivers Capital. "Elliott and the R3 management team are focused on positioning R3 clinics as state-of-the-art wound care and hyperbarics providers - and the results are impressive."

For more information about the various events in Pearland, please visit: http://r3healing.com.

For more information on R3's AHP, please visit http://r3healing.com.

For more information on how to refer to R3, please call 682-683-2100 or email info@r3healing.com.

About R3 Wound Care

R3 is the premier physician-led, customer-centric, stand-alone, outpatient wound care & hyperbarics provider in Texas. With locations in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston and San Antonio, R3's Team Members are comprised of dedicated clinicians and supporting staff passionate about helping patients heal as quickly and comfortably as possible.

About 3 Rivers Capital:

3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $3-10M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. Visit https://3riverscap.com/.

