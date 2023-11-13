Bee's Knees Wellness Welcomes Danelle Umstead as Wellness Brand Ambassador

Bee's Knees Wellness Welcomes Ski Champion and Sisters in Sports Founder, Danelle Umstead, as Wellness Brand Ambassador

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Today, Bee's Knees Wellness welcomed Ski Champion, Paralympic Medalist, Motivational Speaker, and Founder of the Sisters in Sports Foundation, Danelle Umstead, as their new Brand Ambassador.

Danelle Umstead's journey is a testament to her excellence in adaptive sports, her dedication to wellness, and her advocacy for various causes. Her incredible athletic achievements include four Paralympic appearances, where she secured three bronze medals and reached the podium an astounding 53 times in World Cup competitions. Umstead's dominance in adaptive skiing is further underscored by her nine World Cup Globe victories, demonstrating unwavering excellence in her sport.

Beyond her athletic pursuits, Umstead captivated a global audience as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" during its 27th season, becoming the first ever blind participant and showcasing her remarkable talent and resilience. As a keynote and motivational speaker, she shares her inspiring journey and life lessons with audiences worldwide.

Umstead's commitment to making a difference goes beyond sports. Her remarkable work with the Sisters in Sports Foundation and her advocacy for causes close to her heart, including blindness and Multiple Sclerosis, has earned her prestigious awards. In 2018, she received the Visionary Award from the Foundation Fighting Blindness, and in 2019, she was honored with the Hope Award from the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Umstead can now add wellness and brand advocate to her list of many accolades. "I believe in keeping it real and giving my wholehearted support to the products or causes I represent. Bee's Knees Wellness's dedication to health and wellness perfectly matches my own journey. Their products have been superheroes in helping me manage my Multiple Sclerosis symptoms and the challenges of early Menopause. I've got mad love for Bee's Knees Wellness, because they're all about providing top-notch, natural products that have helped turbocharge my well-being during my life transitions," Umstead stated.

"Danelle is an incredible partner and an inspirational human being. We feel very fortunate to have her as a member of our Bee's Knees Wellness Hive. Together we are going to do incredible things, like helping people make their own wellness a priority," stated Dave Paulus, CEO of Bee's Knees Wellness.

The mission of Bee's Knees Wellness is to educate and inspire all to be active participants in their physical, mental, and financial wellness. As such, they provide luxury, hemp-derived products, business opportunities, and education so you can sleep better, feel better, and live a better life.

