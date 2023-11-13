US Med-Equip, Helping Healthcare Heroes Across the Country, Recognized as 'Top Workplace' Five Years Running

Hospital medical equipment rental and service partner continues expansion to meet extraordinary demand from for on-demand access to equipment as flu season begins

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / A team of hundreds of US Med-Equip (USME) employees works around the clock every day to help healthcare heroes care for a patient in need. This meaningful work of supporting clinicians nationwide with medical equipment that helps their patients heal earned the company a "Top Workplaces" award for the fifth year.





US Med-Equip employee at hospital delivering medical equipment

Hundreds of employees at US Med-Equip, named a 'Top Workplace' for five years running, dedicated to helping healthcare heroes.





The Top Workplaces award recognizes companies best at creating a desirable working environment that empowers employees and keeps them engaged. The Top Workplace results are based on anonymous employee responses from a survey on workplace culture from third-party Energage.

"Whether delivering ventilators to a hospital at a moment's notice or servicing a NICU device that could help save the life of an infant, our team treats every device as though it was intended to treat our own family member," US Med-Equip CEO Greg Salario said. "Our team knows the importance of caring for and delivering patient-ready equipment to hospitals right, ready and on time to support clinicians in their life-saving work."

Known for investing heavily in employees, movable medical equipment, patient beds, specialty mattresses and the technology and services to support them, USME, an 11-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company, continues its expansion to meet the extraordinary demand from hospitals across the nation.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and to be heard.… Top Workplaces do this."

Amid prolonged strain on clinical staff and budgets since COVID struck, hospitals are turning to trusted partner USME - the nation's leading provider of respiratory, infusion and other life-saving devices - to bolster their supplies of life-saving equipment before the annual flu epidemic strikes.

The Houston-based company partners with top hospitals across the nation in the rental, sale, service and asset management of movable medical equipment ranging from ventilators to patient beds and therapeutic surfaces that a hospital may need based on the number of patients expected or admitted at the time.

###

Contact Information

Adriana Villarreal

Chief of Communications

news@usme.com

877-677-7767

SOURCE: US Med-Equip

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802333/us-med-equip-helping-healthcare-heroes-across-the-country-recognized-as-top-workplace-five-years-running