Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2023) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Brad Rourke, President & CEO of Scottie Resources will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 175 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on November 20-21.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q026gbp80

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Scottie Resources

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 60,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

