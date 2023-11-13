Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2023) - XGC Software Inc. ("XGC"), a visionary in the health technology landscape, proudly announces the strategic acquisition of CareRelay Inc. and TAET Software Corp., valued at a combined $3 million. This move is a significant stride in XGC's mission to drive transformation and redefine healthcare through innovative technology.

Strategic Acquisitions to Enhance Healthcare Solutions

The acquisition of CareRelay Inc., a coordinated care solution, for $2 million and TAET Software Corp., a pioneer in Trial Adverse Events Tracking, for $1 million positions XGC as a transformative force in the health tech space. These acquisitions align with XGC's strategy to integrate and scale health-focused technologies that promise global impact and sustainable growth.

A Message from the President

Daniel Brody, President of XGC Software Inc., emphasizes the company's direction: "At XGC, we are not just participating in the health tech industry; we are actively shaping its future. Integrating CareRelay and TAET into our operations is a bold step towards creating a more connected, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare experience. These companies bring valuable expertise and innovative solutions that complement our existing services, propelling us towards our global health tech leadership goal."

Future-Focused and Financially Sound

The acquisitions are expected to enhance XGC's market position by expanding its product offerings and accelerating its growth trajectory. By leveraging the strengths of CareRelay's care coordination and TAET's adverse event tracking, XGC is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for comprehensive health tech solutions.

Annual General Meeting Announcement

In addition to celebrating these strategic acquisitions, XGC Software Inc. is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on January 4th, 2024. The AGM will provide shareholders with insights into the company's progress and future plans and an opportunity to discuss the impact of recent developments.

About XGC Software Inc.

XGC Software Inc. is a public company that stands at the intersection of technology and healthcare. With a focus on acquiring and nurturing innovative health tech companies, XGC is dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through technology. For more information on XGC's strategy and how it's shaping the future of healthcare, visit https://www.xgcsoftwareinc.com.

About CareRelay Inc.

CareRelay Inc. offers a robust platform for care coordination, enhancing communication and management for healthcare providers and patients. Learn more at https://www.carerelay.com.

About TAET Software Corp.

TAET Software Corp. provides a specialized solution for tracking adverse events in clinical trials, ensuring safety and compliance. Discover more at https://www.taetsoftwareco.com.

Contact Information:

Daniel Brody, President info@xgcsoftwareinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding XGC Software Inc. and its future operations. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which XGC operates and the beliefs and assumptions of the management of XGC.

