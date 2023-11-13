LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports" or the "Group"), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Our consistent outperformance reflects the execution of our core strategy as we continue to develop and distribute innovative technology across the sports ecosystem, enabling success for our partners, and further solidifying our long-term strategic position," said Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO. Nick Taylor, Genius Sports CFO, added, "We have reached a critical turning point in our business as we have realized consistent margin expansion in each quarter this year and now have much higher visibility into our long-term model following the renewals and extensions of key rights partnerships."

$ in thousands Q323 Q322 % Group Revenue 101,729 78,650 29.3% Betting Technology, Content & Services 65,927 49,156 34.1% Media Technology, Content & Services 22,938 17,931 27.9% Sports Technology & Services 12,864 11,563 11.3% Group Net loss (11,616) (8,967) (29.5%) Group Adjusted EBITDA 17,695 7,658 131.1% Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.4% 9.7% 7.7%

$ in thousands YTD23 YTD22 % Group Revenue 285,805 235,690 21.3% Betting Technology, Content & Services 187,529 143,708 30.5% Media Technology, Content & Services 63,059 57,059 10.5% Sports Technology & Services 35,217 34,923 0.8% Group Net loss (47,082) (53,920) 12.7% Group Adjusted EBITDA 41,387 13,127 215.3% Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.5% 5.6% 8.9%

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

Group Revenue: Group revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $101.7 million. Betting Technology, Content & Services: Revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $65.9 million, driven by new customer acquisitions, increased customer utilization of available content, and growth in business with existing customers due to price increases on contract renewals and renegotiations alongside the expansion of value-add services, and new service offerings. Media Technology, Content & Services: Revenue increased by 28% year-over-year to $22.9 million, driven by growth in the Americas region, primarily for programmatic advertising services. Sports Technology & Services: Revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $12.9 million.

Group Net Loss: Loss from operations narrowed from ($33.4 million) in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, to ($8.9 million) in the third quarter of this year, driven by improved underlying performance. This improvement was offset by a $29.8 million reduction in gain on foreign currency compared to the prior year, resulting in Group net loss of ($11.6 million) in the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group Adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA was $17.7 million in the quarter vs. $17.0 million guidance. This represents a 131% increase compared to the $7.7 million reported in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Q3 2023 Business Highlights

After the reporting period: Expanded partnership with the NFL to power NFL+ with data-driven on-screen graphic overlays and visualizations Signed new partnership with Premier League Productions to deliver an enhanced live broadcast with rich tracking data insights and data-driven augmentations

Launched BetVision, an immersive sports betting experience including NFL live game video

Announced new partnership with Snap to power immersive AR experiences with NFL data on Verizon's 5G network

Developed the first official Rugby World Cup Fantasy game in partnership with World Rugby

Awarded a provisional gaming license by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

Extended official data & integrity partnership with Brazil's National Basketball League

Partnered with Ryder Cup to launch the Ryder Cup Game Zone, an interactive gamification hub for fans

Appointed former MediaMath CTO, Manny Puentes as GM, Advertising

Financial Outlook

Genius expects to generate Group Revenue of approximately $412 million and Group Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $53 million in 2023. The Company is also reaffirming its expectation to generate positive free-cash-flow in the second half of 2023.

$ in millions Q1 2023A Q2 2023A Q3 2023A Q4 2023E FY 2023E Group Revenue 97 87 102 126 412 Betting Technology, Content & Services 65 57 66 80 268 Media Technology, Content & Services 22 18 23 31 94 Sports Technology & Services 11 12 13 15 50 Group Adjusted EBITDA 8 16 18 11 53

Note: values may not add up due to rounding

Financial Statements & Reconciliation Tables

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 101,729 $ 78,650 $ 285,805 $ 235,690 Cost of revenue 77,446 72,821 227,316 236,013 Gross profit (loss) 24,283 5,829 58,489 (323) Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 5,827 6,207 19,807 24,412 Research and development 6,115 8,105 18,196 23,230 General and administrative 20,399 24,878 58,091 89,964 Transaction expenses 832 - 2,156 128 Total operating expense 33,173 39,190 98,250 137,734 Loss from operations (8,890) (33,361) (39,761) (138,057) Interest income (expense), net 1,157 (367) 1,373 (1,133) Loss on disposal of assets (10) (164) (32) (171) (Loss) gain on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration - - (2,809) 4,408 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities - (2,224) (534) 11,196 (Loss) gain on foreign currency (4,210) 25,548 (1,913) 68,302 Total other (expense) income (3,063) 22,793 (3,915) 82,602 Loss before income taxes (11,953) (10,568) (43,676) (55,455) Income tax expense (1,163) (229) (5,763) (744) Gain from equity method investment 1,500 1,830 2,357 2,279 Net loss $ (11,616) $ (8,967) $ (47,082) $ (53,920) Loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.06) $ (0.04) $ (0.23) $ (0.27) Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 208,757,564 200,142,706 207,832,739 198,099,515

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30 December 31 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,992 $ 122,715 Restricted cash, current - 12,102 Accounts receivable, net 61,663 33,378 Contract assets 43,220 38,447 Prepaid expenses 50,055 28,207 Other current assets 1,131 1,668 Total current assets 248,061 236,517 Property and equipment, net 11,437 12,881 Intangible assets, net 134,760 149,248 Operating lease right of use assets 8,077 6,459 Goodwill 312,396 309,894 Investments 24,677 23,682 Restricted cash, non-current 24,399 24,203 Other assets 8,392 10,453 Total assets $ 772,199 $ 773,337 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,703 $ 33,121 Accrued expenses 66,005 56,956 Deferred revenue 41,344 41,273 Current debt 7,301 7,405 Derivative warrant liabilities - 6,922 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,400 3,462 Other current liabilities 12,980 22,001 Total current liabilities 174,733 171,140 Long-term debt - less current portion 23 7,088 Deferred tax liability 15,826 15,009 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,177 3,284 Total liabilities 194,759 196,521 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Shareholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, unlimited shares authorized, 213,027,402 shares issued and 208,921,454 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023; unlimited shares authorized, 201,853,695 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 2,130 2,019 B Shares, $0.0001 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized, 18,500,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,630,132 1,568,917 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,105,948 shares at September 30, 2023; nil shares at December 31, 2022 (17,653) - Accumulated deficit (986,035) (938,953) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51,136) (55,169) Total shareholders' equity 577,440 576,816 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 772,199 $ 773,337

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2023 2022 Cash Flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (47,082) $ (53,920) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 53,025 51,422 Loss on disposal of assets 32 171 Loss (gain) on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 2,809 (4,408) Stock-based compensation 19,248 78,647 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 534 (11,196) Non-cash interest expense, net 187 526 Non-cash lease expense 2,941 4,896 Loss on lease abandonment - 281 Amortization of contract cost 743 652 Deferred income taxes 710 (60) Provision for doubtful accounts 1,441 696 Gain from equity method investment (2,357) (2,279) Loss (gain) on foreign currency remeasurement 1,224 (55,638) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (32,285) 5,360 Contract asset (4,555) (15,434) Prepaid expenses (22,056) (22,074) Other current assets 562 2,824 Other assets 1,547 (4,669) Accounts payable 10,529 13,350 Accrued expenses 8,767 (7,912) Deferred revenue (268) 17,938 Other current liabilities (1,865) 10,979 Operating lease liabilities (2,982) (5,177) Other liabilities - (10,109) Net cash used in operating activities (9,151) (5,134) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,480) (3,913) Capitalization of internally developed software costs (33,004) (31,304) Distributions from (contribution to) equity method investments 1,555 (7,871) Equity investments without readily determinable fair values - (150) Purchases of intangible assets (240) - Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (20) Proceeds from disposal of assets 53 131 Net cash used in investing activities (34,116) (43,127) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans and mortgage (16) - Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants 6,812 - Repayment of promissory notes (7,387) - Net cash used in financing activities (591) - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,229 (23,722) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (42,629) (71,983) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 159,020 222,378 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 116,391 $ 150,395 Supplemental disclosure of cash activities: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 3 $ 607 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 4,132 $ 1,626 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of common shares by subsidiary in connection with warrant redemptions $ 17,653 $ - Promissory notes arising from equity method investments $ - $ 14,688 Issuance of common stock in connection with business combinations $ 10,157 $ 17,452

Genius Sports Limited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars, in thousands) (dollars, in thousands) Consolidated net loss $ (11,616) $ (8,967) $ (47,082) $ (53,920) Adjusted for: Net, interest (income) expense (1,157) 367 (1,373) 1,133 Income tax expense 1,163 229 5,763 744 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 10,321 9,604 30,171 30,521 Other depreciation and amortization (2) 7,942 7,273 23,597 21,553 Stock-based compensation (3) 5,063 17,970 19,392 78,747 Transaction expenses 832 - 2,156 128 Litigation and related costs (4) 21 2,355 1,413 11,600 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities - 2,224 534 (11,196) Loss (gain) on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration - - 2,809 (4,408) Loss (gain) on foreign currency 4,210 (25,548) 1,913 (68,302) Other (5) 916 2,151 2,094 6,527 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,695 $ 7,658 $ 41,387 $ 13,127

(1) Includes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions, inclusive of amortization for data rights, marketing products, and acquired technology. (2) Includes depreciation of Genius' property and equipment, amortization of contract cost, and amortization of internally developed software and other intangible assets. Excludes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions. (3) Includes restricted shares, stock options, equity-settled restricted share units, cash-settled restricted share units and equity-settled performance-based restricted share units granted to employees and directors (including related employer payroll taxes) and equity-classified non-employee awards issued to suppliers. (4) Includes mainly legal and related costs in connection with non-routine litigation matters including Sportradar litigation and BetConstruct litigation. (5) Includes expenses incurred related to earn-out payments on historical acquisitions, gain/losses on disposal of assets and severance costs.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure to its non-GAAP measure is included above.

Adjusted EBITDA

We present Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP performance measures, to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Group adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization and other items that are unusual or not related to our revenue-generating operations, including stock-based compensation expense (including related employer payroll taxes), change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities and remeasurement of contingent consideration. Group adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Group adjusted EBITDA divided by Group revenue.

Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin are used by management to evaluate our core operating performance on a comparable basis and to make strategic decisions. We believe Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin are useful to investors for the same reasons as well as in evaluating our operating performance against competitors, which commonly disclose similar performance measures. However, our calculation of Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure.

We do not provide a reconciliation of Group adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income/(loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. These items are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events. The impact of these items could be significant to our projections.

Constant Currency

Certain income statement items in this press release are discussed on a constant currency basis. Our results between periods may not be comparable due to foreign currency translation effects. We present certain income statement items on a constant currency basis, as if GBP:USD exchange rate had remained constant period-over-period, to enhance the comparability of our results. We calculate income statement constant currency amounts by taking the relevant average GBP:USD exchange rate used in the preparation of our income statement for the more recent comparative period and apply it to the actual GBP amount used in the preparation of our income statement for the prior comparative period.

Constant currency amounts only adjust for the impact related to the translation of our consolidated financial statements from GBP to USD. Constant currency amounts do not adjust for any other translation effects, such as the translation of results of subsidiaries whose functional currency is other than GBP or USD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include information about our possible or assumed future results of operations or our performance. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Although we believe that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the effect of COVID-19 on our business, risks related to our reliance on relationships with sports organizations and the potential loss of such relationships or failure to renew or expand existing relationships; fraud, corruption or negligence related to sports events, or by our employees or contracted statisticians; risks related to changes in domestic and foreign laws and regulations or their interpretation; compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws; pending litigation and investigations; the failure to protect or enforce our proprietary and intellectual property rights; claims for intellectual property infringement; our reliance on information technology; risks related to our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. II; and other factors included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with respect to such statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

