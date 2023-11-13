Institutional Analyst Inc: Institutional Analyst Initiates Coverage on LQR House, the "Liquor House."

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Institutional Analyst Inc (IA)., announced today that it has initiated converge on LQR House Inc., (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), and will be providing ongoing news coverage. LQR House is a digital advertising and marketing agency, overseeing the development and expansion of three leading spirits and beverage-centric initiatives covering online spirits delivery, a patented wine-optimizing technology, and digital advertising via a growing network of beverage influencers across the nation.

In the area of spirits-related e-commerce, LQR House is developing the Country Wine & Spirit's web presence via its recently acquired CWSpirits.com website, an established leader of rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, wines, and ready-to-drink cocktails. Via its relationship with Country Wine and Spirits, CWSpirits offers online delivery of over 10,000 products at unmatched selection and prices.

In consumer products-related e-commerce, LQR House announced a strategic relationship with Bevage® a wine technology company, that has developed electronic decanters that cut aeration time from hours to minutes and aging from years to minutes. The technology attains even oxygenation and brings the wine to its most drinkable state in just minutes. LQR together with the Bevage LLC alliance will ensure that the easy-to-use, revolutionary, and portable Beväge® system becomes a household staple across America, fundamentally altering the way people enjoy any of their favorite spirits, wines, and beverages.

LQR House has additionally made waves with the launch of its own SWOL Tequila, and Soleil Vino Club which enables CWSpirits users to sign up for an exclusive membership, where they have access to sommelier-curated selections from around the world.

Finally, to provide all spirits companies from start-ups to well-established brands launching specialty flavors, LQR has established the nationwide LQR House Network of spirits influencers. With more than 500 influencers and growing, a collective following of over 38 million followers, and 559 million collective likes since its launch, the network can level the playing fields for all participants with an unmatched regional reach.

Roland Perry, Editor of the Internet and Beverage Stock Reviews stated "LQR is developing the only diversified digital marketing and advertising firm focused on the spirits sector where total alcoholic beverage sales in the U.S. increased in 2022 to $247 billion. Marking the second-highest sales year of all time in the nation. We are excited to report on their progress in the coming months ahead. With its most recent round of financing completed, Liquor House now has the funding to expand its initiatives and become the leading digital player in the field."

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR house stated "Institutional Analyst, which we are aware launched the Internet Stock Review in 1999 and the Beverage Stock Review in 2015, appears to be the perfect Wall Street media partner, to share our progress with both technology and beverage-centric institutional investors. We look forward to their reporting and sharing our progress, which shall include reports, profiles, and interviews with our senior management team.

To view the initiation of coverage and subscribe to progress updates, visit the Institutional Analyst Website: https://internetstockreview.com/liquor-house/

ABOUT INSTITUTIONAL ANALYST

Headquartered in Chicago, Institutional Analyst introduces small and microcap companies to professional and high-net-worth investors. The firm publishes reports, and corporate updates and operates several leading industry-specific investment websites, including the Beverage Stock Review, Internet Stock Review, and the Psychedelic Stock Review. As disclosed in the research report, Institutional Analyst has been compensated by the Liquor House Inc. to provide ongoing coverage which is delivered to its subscriber base and made available online.

ABOUT LIQUOR HOUSE

LQR House is a premier marketing agency specializing in the spirits and beverage industry. With an in-depth understanding of market dynamics and an unwavering commitment to innovation, LQR House empowers brands to excel in a fiercely competitive landscape. The company's expertise encompasses brand development, pioneering marketing strategies, and dynamic influencer partnerships, facilitating clients in achieving their objectives and reaching unprecedented heights. Notably, LQR House distinguishes itself by crafting unique and tailored marketing solutions for alcohol brands. Moreover, the company has forged an exclusive partnership with the specialized alcohol beverage e-commerce platform, CWSpirits.com. This strategic collaboration enables LQR House to measure the return on investment (ROI) of its campaigns by directly correlating them with sales, leveraging AI on CWSpirits.com to enhance the customer experience and consistently drive conversions.

The Liquor House

https://lqrhouse.com/

CWSpirits

https://cwspirits.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

