Lynk & Co Expands its Presence in Saudi Arabia with the Opening of a New Center in Jeddah

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk & Co, the global automotive brand that is personal, open and connected, has recently inaugurated its newest Lynk & Co Center in the vibrant city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 8th 2023.

The Lynk & Co Center embodies the brand's dedication to innovation, advanced technology, and a new era of automotive excellence. This center serves as a testament to Lynk & Co's continued expansion across the region, bringing the brand's unique blend of style, technology, and customer-centric services closer to the heart of Saudi Arabia.

Convenience at Your Doorstep

Nestled in the heart of Jeddah, the new Lynk & Co Center is strategically located to make the car shopping experience as convenient as possible. Situated along the Al Madinah Al Munawarah Road, which is home to numerous renowned car brand showrooms, Lynk & Co center is easily accessible to residents and visitors alike. Its proximity to government offices and the bustling business district enhances its convenience and accessibility.

Visitors to the Lynk & Co Center in Jeddah will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of Lynk & Co models. Lynk & Co 01 is a spacious and comfortable compact SUV that offers a driving experience with advanced technology and powerful performance. Lynk & Co 03 is a stylish sedan with a modern and sporty design, featuring advanced technology. Lynk & Co 03+, an upgraded version of the Lynk & Co 03 sedan, is designed for exhilarating performance with enhanced power, all-wheel drive, and intelligent adaptability to road conditions. Lynk & Co 05 is a stylish crossover with European design influences, offering a visually striking appearance and advanced entertainment and connectivity features. Lynk & Co 09 is a luxurious and powerful seven-seat full-size SUV, combining opulence with remarkable performance, featuring premium materials and advanced driver assistance systems.

A Spacious Showroom for an Exceptional Experience

The spacious Lynk & Co Center elevates the car-buying experience. The design of the entire center exudes modernity, with ample glass walls and an open layout that fills the interior with natural light, creating a bright and comfortable environment. Furthermore, the interior design of the Lynk & Co Center places great emphasis on detail and functionality. Whether it's the display area for vehicles or the customer consultation zone, both have been meticulously arranged and designed to maximize the utilization of space.

The Lynk & Co Center provide personalized, professional consultations, and top-tier customer service. Inside the center, there is a CO:FFEE area where customers can indulge in a variety of exquisite coffee beverages while experiencing the charm of the car models. Additionally, a range of Lynk & Co branded merchandise is available here. The Lynk & Co Center in Jeddah, with its spacious layout, outstanding car purchasing experience, and professional team, embodies the Lynk & Co concept of "More than a Car," ensuring that customers feel special and exclusive throughout the entire car buying process.

Lynk & Co is thrilled to bring this exciting new automotive destination to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and looks forward to welcoming customers who share the brand's passion for a new era of urban mobility. The Jeddah Center stands as a testament to Lynk & Co's dedication to shaping the future of automotive experiences.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

For more information on Lynk & Co, visit www.lynkco.com

Contact:

LynkCo.me@lynkco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274813/Lynk___Co_Opens_a_New_Center_Jeddah.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274814/Lynk___Co_Opens_a_New_Center_Jeddah.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lynk--co-expands-its-presence-in-saudi-arabia-with-the-opening-of-a-new-center-in-jeddah-301986043.html