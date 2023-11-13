Anzeige
Montag, 13.11.2023
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
13.11.23
14:34 Uhr
4,684 Euro
+0,182
+4,04 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
13.11.2023 | 13:46
easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
13-Nov-2023 / 12:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
13 November 2023 
 
On 13 November 2023 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of 
the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 10 November 2023 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 
pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below. 
The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in 
easyJet of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can 
contribute up to GBP150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares. 
PDMR      Partnership Shares Purchased Price 
Stuart Birrell 38              GBP3.93 
Kenton Jarvis 39              GBP3.93 
David Morgan  38              GBP3.93 
Garry Wilson  38              GBP3.93

Institutional investors and analysts: 

Michael Barker Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               Stuart Birrell 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Data & Information Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name               easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Stuart Birrell by Equiniti 
                        Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Partnership shares GBP GBP3.93 38

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 38

-- Price GBP GBP3.93

e) Date of the transaction 2023-11-10

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               Kenton Jarvis 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name               easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti 
                        Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Partnership shares GBP GBP3.93 39

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 39

-- Price GBP GBP3.93

e) Date of the transaction 2023-11-10

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               David Morgan 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Operating Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name               easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Partnership shares purchased on behalf of David Morgan by Equiniti 
                        Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
 c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Partnership shares GBP GBP3.93 38

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 38

-- Price GBP GBP3.93

e) Date of the transaction 2023-11-10

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               Garry Wilson 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          CEO easyJet Holidays 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name               easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti 
                        Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
 c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Partnership shares GBP GBP3.93 38

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 38

-- Price GBP GBP3.93

e) Date of the transaction 2023-11-10

f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 284269 
EQS News ID:  1771323 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1771323&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2023 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
