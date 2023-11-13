Ella Love's Evolution from Modeling to Publishing The ABCs of Investing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Ella Love is an international model, a published author, and a passionate advocate for financial literacy, with a true story of overcoming challenges.

Born in Los Angeles and forced to live independently at the age of 19, Ella encountered numerous challenges, going through difficult phases of life like housing instability and enduring hunger. But these obstacles weren't enough to stop her; she kept on pursuing her dreams.

"I want to say I'm the true definition of self-made." She mentions.

As an internationally published model, a career that started from a young age, participating in beauty pageants and winning the Miss Congeniality title, she has achieved milestones such as gracing the cover of the prestigious Playboy magazine and securing various publications.

But Ella's success is not only summarized in her experience as a model. She recently became an author of "The ABCs of Investing," a book made to break down the jargon of the stock market, and aims to make complicated finance concepts more accessible and precise for those interested in investing in business.

"The inspiration for my book arose from my struggles while learning about the stock market. I aimed to create a resource that simplifies this learning process for aspiring investors," Ella explains.

Providing readers with accessible and comprehensive financial education. Not only does this book simplify the complexities of investing, but it also pursues the objective of inclusiveness and accessibility in a global investment environment. Exploring the principles and fundamentals of the financial world has never been as accessible and transparent as it is now with 'The ABCs of Investing".

One piece of advice Ella offers for those entering any business field is to seek mentors who guide them to avoid mistakes in the process, and this is what she aims to accomplish with this book.

Ella continues working daily to achieve new goals for her business, and she envisions investing in Real Estate for her venture, aspiring to build a portfolio.

"To be a self-made Latina entering a space of male-dominated industry when it comes to investing, hopefully, I can pave the way for other women to enter spaces we are normally underrepresented," she explains.

About the Company:

Ella Love is an international model, a published author, and a passionate advocate for financial literacy; her book "The ABCs of Investing" is an innovative book that simplifies the intricacies of the stock market, articulating complex concepts in everyday language, seeking to democratize investment knowledge by empowering individuals with reachable financial education.

To learn more about Ella, click here .

Contact:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: Ella Love

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802559/ella-loves-evolution-from-modeling-to-publishing-the-abcs-of-investing