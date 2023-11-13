

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN):



Earnings: -$450 million in Q4 vs. $538 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.31 in Q4 vs. $1.50 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.29 per share Revenue: $13.35 billion in Q4 vs. $13.74 billion in the same period last year.



