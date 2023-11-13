QRX Digital: Scan Data Key to Removing Unlawful ENDS Products, Vape Exec Says

Bidi Vapor official explained how to identify companies evading rules at FDLI conference

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / At a time when unlawful vaping products are flooding the U.S. market, one independent manufacturer said the key to enforcement is scan data. Speaking at a conference of administrators, attorneys, and businesspeople on tobacco regulation, Russell Quick, president of Kaival Marketing Services, said regulatory agencies can use the same data in a recently published ranking of disposable vape devices as a "roadmap" to identifying companies currently breaking the rules.

Russ Quick

Russell Quick, president, Kaival Marketing Services for Bidi Vapor, LLC

Quick, whose company markets the BIDI® Stick brand of electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS), spoke at a tobacco regulation conference sponsored by the Food and Drug Law Institute (FDLI) in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. He said a new ranking from New York-based Nielsen shows 10 of the 11 named disposable ENDS were not compliant with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) regulatory processes. Six brands were named in a lawsuit filed in October by a major cigarette maker, through its e-cigarette operation, over non-compliant products.

"Scan data now is at our fingertips … and you can literally pull this data to see which retailers are selling which non-compliant product and which wholesalers are distributing [these products] - that's one good way to revolutionize vape enforcement," Quick told the roughly 200 attendees during a panel discussion. "What's really hurting the industry are illegal, non-compliant bad actors in the U.S. vaping market undermining the potential of e-cigarettes to help adult smokers quit."

Quick went on to say that if law enforcement agencies started using scan data to call out illegal activity, the vaping industry could ultimately regulate itself. "Most major stakeholders already follow the rules," Quick said, "but non-compliant companies take a major share of the market."

For its part, Bidi Vapor, the maker of the BIDI® Stick, submitted premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) to the FDA for all 11 of its flavored devices, which are currently under scientific review. During that evaluation period, Bidi Vapor is able to market its products, subject to FDA enforcement discretion.

