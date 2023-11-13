BITGET

Multi-chain Trading Platform zkLink Now Supports Bitget Wallet Connectivity



13-Nov-2023 / 14:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY BITGET Victoria, Seychelles | November 13, 2023 05:41 AM Eastern Standard Time Renowned as one of the pioneers in multi-chain trading based on zero-knowledge (ZK) proof technology, zkLink has announced that it has integrated support for Bitget Wallet (formerly known as BitKeep). As a prominent trading infrastructure solution provider, zkLink facilitates interoperability across a myriad of Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains, utilizing cutting-edge multi-chain ZK-Rollup technology to streamline cross-chain and cross-rollup interactions. Following the integration with Bitget Wallet , users may now easily access zkLink's diverse suite of official ecosystem DApps via the Bitget Wallet browser extension, including ZKEX, a widely-acclaimed multi-chain order book DEX. Users may also now engage in spot and perpetual contract trading over a wide diversity of blockchains, including zkSync Era, Linea, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, Avalanche, Optimism, and Base, right from their Bitget Wallet. Additionally, users of the Bitget Wallet mobile app can also easily search for and access the zkLink Ecosystem DApps within the wallet's integrated DApp browser. Boasting comprehensive support for over 90 leading blockchains and a wide array of Web3 services, Bitget Wallet users are sure to have all their Web3 needs met. In particular, Bitget Wallet's DApp browser categorizes and lists over 20,000 different DApps, enabling users to discover a variety of on-chain applications including DEXs, lending platforms, GameFi, and social networks, while also providing the ability to visit any DApp directly via URL search. About Bitget Wallet (Web3 trading wallet) Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet stands as Asia's largest and global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 multi-chain wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality, Swap feature, NFT trading, DApp browsing, and more. Bitget Wallet has also recently launched its MPC wallet , delivering a more secure and user-friendly Web3 wallet experience for all of its users. With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 12 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services. In March 2023, Bitget, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform made a substantial $30 million investment in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep underwent a transformative and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as Bitget Wallet. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord About zkLink zkLink is a multi-rollup trading infrastructure secured with zk-SNARKS, pioneering a seamless decentralised trading experience. By connecting various L1 blockchains and L2 networks, zkLink's unified, multi-purpose ZK-Rollup middleware enables developers and traders to leverage aggregated assets and liquidity from different chains, contributing to a more accessible and efficient DeFi ecosystem for all. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord Contact Details Bitget Rachel Cheung media@bitget.com Company Website https://www.bitget.com/



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



