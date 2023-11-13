

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Royal Air Maroc announced the North African carrier placed a repeat order for the 787 Dreamliner, confirming two 787-9s in its order book. Royal Air Maroc currently operates nine Dreamliners.



Royal Air Maroc, the national carrier of Morocco, is a member of the oneworld Alliance and flies to 82 destinations in 41 territories.



'The two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will enable Royal Air Maroc to expand in the short-term its long-haul network in response to the highly favorable market conditions in 2023,' said Abdelhamid Addou, Chairman and CEO, Royal Air Maroc.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken