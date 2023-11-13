Nuvei integrates BLIK into its APM suite for eCommerce

Businesses selling to consumers in Poland will benefit from offering one of the country's leading online payment methods through its integration with Nuvei

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has added direct connectivity to BLIK, the leading mobile payment method (APM) in Poland, into its suite of 669 APMs available for eCommerce businesses to offer through a single integration.

BLIK enables users to make instant payments directly through their mobile banking app. The APM is connected to 19 of the country's leading financial institutions and has enabled almost 2.8 billion transactions valued at 371.4 billion Polish zloty in just 8 years. Consumers with a bank account with any of these institutions can complete an online transfer by requesting a BLIK payment in the merchant's eCommerce checkout, and entering a six-digit code that is generated in their online banking app.

In addition to traditional BLIK payments, Nuvei also enables merchants to offer BLIK One Click. After the initial transaction, the consumers' financial details are stored, meaning subsequent transactions can be completed through a single-click user experience.

Nuvei Chair & CEO commented: "It is critical for eCommerce businesses to offer their customers a choice of all the payment methods they prefer, and BLIK is rapidly becoming one of the most relevant payment methods in Poland. Adding BLIK to our suite of over 600 APMs through a single integration enables our partners to efficiently reach their customers more completely."

BLIK is a common standard for mobile payments. Currently, virtually every customer of domestic payment institutions offering a mobile application has the option of using BLIK in mobile banking applications. Polish Payment Standard (Polski Standard Platnosci, PSP) is responsible for the development of the system. PSP constantly develops BLIK's capabilities so that the system is as functional as possible. The shareholders of PSP are: Alior Bank, Bank Millennium, Santander Bank Polska, ING Bank Slaski, mBank, PKO Bank Polski, and Mastercard.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and 669 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

Contact:

Public Relations

alexandra.bucur@nuvei.com

Investor Relations

IR@nuvei.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263426/Nuvei_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nuvei-integrates-blik-into-its-apm-suite-for-ecommerce-301984600.html