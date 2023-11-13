Frequency Exchange Corp.: Fremedica Expands Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), has increased its team with the addition of Linda Fontana (Business Development), Andy Parkins (Operations & Systems Development) and Dale Maclean (Public Market Strategies.) These new appointments bring further vision and expertise to the company's advisory resource. FREmedica President Nicole Sullivan commented: "I am excited to welcome Linda, Dale and Andy to the advisory board. Together we will move Fremedica forward to new levels of success."

Linda Fontana

Corporate Consultant and Coach Since 1988, Linda's career path has taken her to a wide array of occupations in Canada and the United States. She has been a business owner, consultant, speaker and business training development and recruitment specialist. Married with a daughter, she lost her 38 year-old husband Brian to ALS in 2003. Linda became inspired to help those with ALS lead better and more meaningful lives and ultimately find a cure. As a passionate wellness advocate, Linda is a welcome addition to the FREmedica advisory board and a worthy representative of our corporate and personal values. "Fremedica reflects the commitment to caring and nurturing the human element that are key assets in growing a company and seeing it succeed."

Dale R. MacLean, MBA

Business Management Leader Dale is a strategic, innovative and results-driven leader with a track record of optimizing shareholder value. As CEO of Tree Island Steel he guided a 78% growth from $132 million to $235 million. Dale understands and works effectively with regulators, boards, Investment communities, elected Officials, community leaders, First Nations Leaders, labour leaders and the Media. He brings proven expertise in growing and running medium-large, complex, international businesses. Dale's experience in commercial and operational transactions and business management throughout North America, Asia and the Pacific Rim will factor in establishing and growing the Fremedica global market. "I'm excited to be engaged with a company set on bringing a true technological breakthrough to improve lives around the world."

Andy Parkins

Entrepreneur and technology innovator Andy is the Founder and CEO of Six Factor, Google's leading cloud partner in Western Canada. Over more than 25 years of developing technology solutions for business, he has led an array of global institutions in transforming and evolving their operations into world-class, client-centric product and service providers. Andy has held prominent leadership roles at the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, Deloitte, the Monitise Group, the Royal Bank of Scotland, Qantas and Computer Visionwhere. He speaks at conferences on how businesses are delivering the leaders of tomorrow, and how converging technologies are transforming our world. "My firm belief is that innovative technology well applied becomes a key enabler in improving day to day lives. When I learned what Stephen and his amazing team are seeking to achieve through NIKKI, my immediate thought was to offer support to this critical social mission"

NIKKI is a first-of-its-kind frequency delivery system that you wear. A wellness centre on your wrist that delivers frequency sets on demand into the body designed for wellness and performance enhancement.

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia-based company focused on the development and commercialization of a Frequency Delivery System you wear, that delivers a special package of frequencies designed for the health & wellness and performance enhancement markets worldwide. NIKKI is the fifth generation Frequency Delivery System released by the Company. It is the third wearable technology designed by the Company, initially to deliver frequencies to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. The technology combined with the frequencies is the result of years of development and experimentation with the latest in bio-energetic technology.

