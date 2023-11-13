Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' Airobotics Accelerates Development of its Defensive Counter-UAS System, the Iron Drone Raider, to Meet Israel Defense Forces Requirements

Airobotics teams are working with leading Israeli Defense contractors to enhance and upgrade the Iron Drone Raider with capabilities to serve the requirements of Israeli Defense and homeland security forces protecting ground forces and facilities against small hostile drones

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Airobotics Ltd ("Airobotics"), is accelerating upgrades to its counter-UAS system, the Iron Drone Raider, to address the needs of the of Israeli Defense and homeland security forces during the current conflict in Gaza. Supported by major Israeli defense companies, Airobotics' teams are enhancing the interception system to meet specific defensive requirements rising from the field. Iron Drone's unique integrated AI-based interception drone system allows for the elimination of small hostile drones and is effective against any type of small drone controlled or pre-programmed for flight, including hostile drones which do not rely on a pilot's command and control radio-link.

"Iron Drone Raider, with its unique capabilities and proprietary technology, represents the cutting edge of counter-drone technology," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "The Airobotics team is making great progress to finalize the last stages of development in order to provide the system as soon as possible and address the operational needs rising from the field. By deploying the Iron Drone Raider, customers can neutralize the growing threat posed by the proliferation of small, hostile drones, thereby saving lives."

Small drones are becoming commonly used weapons for aerial surveillance and attacks. There are various methods that can be used to defend against small, hostile drones. For example, they can be stopped by jamming GPS reception or radio frequencies which serve to interfere with the drone pilot's manual control capabilities. Hostile drones that fly autonomously without critical communications can be stopped by physical shooting and interception. The Iron Drone Raider system has unique and proprietary capabilities to handle all types of small hostile drones, no matter how they are operated. The Iron Drone Raider system, upon detecting a small hostile drone, autonomously launches a small, hyper-fast interceptor drone that detects and tracks approaching hostile drones and "locks on" to them using proprietary advanced AI vision. The intercepting Raider drone follows the target, then incapacitates the hostile drone using a net and a parachute to safely lower it to the ground. The whole process, including detection, deployment, tracking and capturing the hostile drone is fully automated removing the need for a human pilot.

"We are receiving many inquiries and working around the clock to enhance our Iron Drone Raider system to address the needs of various Israeli Defense forces," said Meir Kliner, CEO of Airobotics and President of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "With the support of major Israeli defense contractors, we are looking to provide the Iron Drone Raider solution to different forces on the ground and believe that it is going to be a game changer helping to counteract the rising threat from hostile drones."

The market for spending on counter-UAS systems is estimated to grow from approximately $1.0 billion in 2023 to over $4.7 billion in size by 2030, representing a 24.7% compound annual growth rate over that period, according to Market Research Future.

Earlier this year, Ondas' Airobotics acquired the assets of Iron Drone, an Israel-based company specializing in the development of autonomous counter-drone systems. The Iron Drone Raider system uses AI technologies to identify and intercept hostile drones and can be integrated into a variety of drone detection systems. The Raider physically intercepts small, hostile drones using an incredibly swift autonomous drone equipped with interception mechanisms and combined with a highly automated docking station capable of simultaneously addressing several hostile drone targets. In August of this year Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) awarded a grant worth NIS 2.1 million (approximately $540,000) to support further development of the system and enhance the systems capabilities.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

