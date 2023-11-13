HTX

HTX Takes Center Stage at Australian Crypto Convention 2023, Highlighting Virtual Digital Sun



13-Nov-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY HTX Singapore | November 11, 2023 09:42 PM Eastern Standard Time On November 11 and 12, 2023, HTX participated in the Australian Crypto Convention 2023. As a top cryptocurrency exchange platform, HTX has consistently taken the center stage at global cryptocurrency events to expand its international influence. It has fostered close connections with communities and users from various countries and regions, exploring the future of the crypto market. The Australian Crypto Convention 2023, one of the most prestigious crypto events, featured 250 industry leaders as speakers discussing the prospects of cryptocurrencies with around 15,000 attendees. Justin Sun, a member of the HTX Global Advisory Board and founder of TRON, was invited to deliver a virtual keynote speech titled "From Niche to Mainstream: The Evolution of DeFi." In his presentation, Sun analyzed the exponential growth and adoption of DeFi. Using stUSDT as an example, he delved into how DeFi has contributed to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies, including enhancing the potential of financial inclusivity and impacting the broader economic environment. According to Sun, the TRON network has over 195 million user accounts globally with over 6.7 billion total transactions. It processed an average daily transfer volume of $11.9 billion over the past 30 days. With rapid growth in the last five years, TRX, the native token of TRON, has experienced a deflation rate of around 3.7%, one of the highest among all major cryptocurrency ecosystems worldwide this year. Sun added that HTX focused primarily on growing its user base in the Asia-Pacific region over the past year, achieving significant momentum and substantial growth. After a year of effort, exploration, and accumulation, HTX has reclaimed its position as a top-five global exchange alongside Binance, Upbit, Coinbase, and OKX. The platform will continue to concentrate on building a globalized crypto ecosystem that offers diverse financial tools and an enhanced trading experience. Notably, Sun's virtual digital persona made its debut at the event. Featuring short silver hair, a sharp gaze, and a powerful aura, the virtual Sun donned futuristic attire and glasses adorned with an "X" that symbolizes the decade that HTX has traversed and its boundless possibilities in the future. Sun's virtual digital persona aligns seamlessly with HTX's commitment to technological innovation and will collaborate on a range of brand promotion campaigns. Since its rebranding in September this year, HTX has had a significant impact on the global cryptocurrency arena, marking the initiation of a new chapter in its dedicated pursuit of a global growth strategy. This underscores its strengthening foothold in the cryptocurrency market worldwide and its dedication to becoming a major player driving cryptocurreny's global development and adoption. Together with Justin Sun, HTX will make persistent innovation, work more closely with peers, and pioneer cross-industry approaches to promote a healthier crypto world. About HTX Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Contact Details Michael Wang glo-media@htx-inc.com Company Website https://www.htx.com/



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



