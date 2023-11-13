Anzeige
Montag, 13.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
i3 Energy PLC Announces Capital Reduction

EASTLEIGH, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE) ("i3", "i3 Energy", or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, announces that the court order cancelling i3 Energy's share premium account and the associated court approved statement of capital, has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies, and the Capital Reduction will become effective upon the registration of the court order by the Registrar of Companies, which is expected to occur in the next few days.

ENDS

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce,Darshan Patel

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Ashton Clanfield, Callum Stewart

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Camarco

Andrew Turner, Violet Wilson, Sam Morris

Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance("ESG")practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people,and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE.For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802580/i3-energy-plc-announces-capital-reduction

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
