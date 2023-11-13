Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Shore Fire Clients Earn Twenty-Five 2024 Grammy Nominations, Highlighting the Breadth of Its Roster Across Pop, R&B, Americana, Folk, Gospel, Jazz, Historical and Other Categories

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) congratulates its wholly owned subsidiary Shore Fire Media on representing clients who received a collective 25 nominations for the 2024 GRAMMY Awards. This year's nominations reflect the diversity of Shore Fire's roster, spanning genres such as pop, R&B, jazz, folk, Americana, roots, global, gospel, historical and others.

Five-time GRAMMY winners Blind Boys of Alabama earned three nominations this year, for Best Roots Gospel Album, Best American Roots Performance and Best Americana Performance - while Rhiannon Giddens, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Maverick City Music each received two nominations. PJ Morton was nominated for the seventh consecutive year, this time for Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Jacob Collier was nominated for the fifth consecutive year - for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals.

Additional 2024 nominees include Samara Joy for Best Jazz Performance; Emily King for Best R&B Album; Ibrahim Maalouf for Best Global Music Performance; Kylie Minogue for Best Pop Dance Recording; Joni Mitchell for Best Folk Album; New Breed Brass Band for Best Regional Roots Music Album; Christopher Rountree for Best Classical Compendium; Bruce Springsteen for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album; Tye Tribbett for Best Gospel Album; and "For The Birds: The Birdsong Project" for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package.

Smithsonian Folkways Recordings earned four nominations: Sam Bush for Best Bluegrass Album; Dom Flemons for Best Folk Album; as well as Best Album Notes and Best Historical Album for "Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971."

Shore Fire also congratulates those clients whose affiliated projects earned GRAMMY nomination recognition this year including The Arcs, whose album "Electrophonic Chronic" earned a Best Recording Package nomination for art director Perry Shall, and Samara Joy, whose single "Lush Life" earned a Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals nomination for its arranger Kendric McCallister. Additionally, Dolly Parton earned a Best Country Solo Performance nomination for "The Last Thing On My Mind," her contribution to the "I Am A Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100" album.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast from Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. It will be simultaneously streamed on Paramount+.

Best Pop Dance Recording

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

Best Traditional R&B Performance

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol - Good Morning

Best R&B Album

Emily King - Special Occasion

Best Jazz Performance

Samara Joy - Tight

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Best American Roots Performance

Blind Boys of Alabama - Heaven Help Us All

Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man

Best Americana Performance

Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship

Best Americana Album

Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One

Best Bluegrass Album

Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Best Folk Album

Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]

Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire

Best Regional Roots Music Album

New Breed Brass Band - Made in New Orleans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - God Problems

Best Gospel Album

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)

Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way

Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live In Orlando

Best Roots Gospel Album

Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South

Best Global Music Performance

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Best Album Notes

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman)

Best Historical Album

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

säje ft. Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

Best Classical Compendium

Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich? (Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer)

