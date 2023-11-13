INNODIGYM P1: Revolutionize Your Fitness Routine With Compact Convenience

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / INNODIGYM is revolutionizing the fitness industry with a groundbreaking solution that brings the gym experience to your doorstep. INNODIGYM offers three versions: P1 (135 lbs), P1 Pro (265 lbs), and P1 Max (330 lbs). The P1 Max caters to those seeking powerful resistance, supporting up to 330 lbs of digital weight with a slim 3.9-inch profile, and occupying only 0.51?. This intelligent home gym equipment eliminates the need for bulky fitness gear and offers four versatile training modes (strength, muscle building, endurance, and power) to meet various exercise needs. No installation is required, the P1 series is ready to enhance your fitness journey.









Key Features of INNODIGYM:

Digital Weight System: Ditch traditional weight plates for precise digital adjustments, ensuring a clutter-free and enjoyable workout.

Three Exceptional Versions: Choose from the P1 (135 lbs), P1 Pro (265 lbs), and P1 Max (330 lbs) to match your fitness level and goals.

Four Workout Modes: Standard: Basic strength training Eccentric: Efficient muscle growth and control Chain Mode: Improve endurance in dynamic workouts Speed Mode: Unlock explosive power

INNODIGYM Smart App: Allows you to access a diverse library of free workout instructions and plans. You can also customize your training, monitor workout data, and generate reports, all without any subscription or monthly fees.

Safe Button: Enhances workout safety with our failsafe system, releasing weights during challenging moments and reactivating resistance with a button press.

Adjustable Bench Option: Users can choose the Bench, which comes with convenient storage capabilities for all accessories, making efficient use of space. It features four built-in damping wheels for easy mobility and compatibility with all P1 versions.

Comprehensive Accessories: The package includes smart handles, a long bar, a waist belt, and ankle straps to cater to various exercise needs.

Bluetooth Speaker: Amp up your workouts with high-fidelity surround sound, energizing your fitness journey.

"We're thrilled to introduce INNODIGYM P1," Leo Leung, INNODIGYM's Marketing Manager, exclaimed. "Our vision is to empower fitness enthusiasts globally with accessibility and versatility, transforming how we engage in exercise. Whether you're an office worker, a fitness enthusiast, or an expert, you can now enjoy gym-quality training at home. Bid farewell to storing bulky equipment and the challenges of crowded gyms. With INNODIGYM P1, we're leading a new era of fitness convenience."

INNODIGYM P1 is now on Indiegogo, with early bird pricing from $799 for the P1 Plus. Join the fitness revolution - check out their campaign today and secure your INNODIGYM P1.

Product link: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/innodigym-p1-ultimate-smart-home-gym-experience#

About INNODIGYM

INNODIGYM is a pioneering force in the fitness industry, driven by a relentless commitment to innovation. Their R&D team, with extensive capabilities spanning design, technology, and manufacturing, is dedicated to crafting state-of-the-art digital strength training equipment. With 84 patents under their belt, INNODIGYM's mission is clear: to provide advanced, forward-thinking fitness equipment that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals with unparalleled efficiency and style.

