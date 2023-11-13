Placentia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2023) - Today, InVitro International (OTC Pink: IVRO), the 38-year-old pioneer developer and marketer of globally approved NON-Animal test technologies, announced sales for FY '23 ending September 30, 2023 of $792,629 ( -7% vs FY '22); net income was $1,555 (-92% vs FY '22). CEO W. Richard Ulmer commented on the year: "Fiscal Year '23 was another economically challenging one for the majority of global businesses impacted by Covid- '19/'20/'21/'22; we and the safety testing industry were among them. However, IVRO reached its 19th consecutive year of profitability while managing through merger-related costs for the first time. We remain optimistic about the future of in vitro testing and the opportunities to grow it via merger with privately owned larger volume testing laboratories. They would continue to be operated by their owner founders who then would possibly have added an exit value contributor in their IVRO shares. IVRO has just completed its 8th year of OTC Markets listing with a valuation which they could influence with added volume, reach, & continuing solid financial performance."

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology-driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company's testing technologies are designed to produce data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO's technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services.

