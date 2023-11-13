Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated August 14, 2023, August 31, 2023, and October 31, 2023, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") final acceptance for the acquisition of Alberta Food Security Inc. ("AFS").

AFS holds the exclusive Alberta territory license, along with opportunity to acquire additional North American and international territories from AgriPlay (www.AgriPlay.com), an innovative Controlled Environment Agriculture vertical indoor farming company.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, TrustBIX acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of AFS for 25,000,000 common shares of TrustBIX (the "Common Shares") priced at $0.02 per Common Share, subject to a hold period of four months plus one day which shall end on March 1, 2024.

About Alberta Food Security Inc.

AFS is dedicated to advancing food security and agricultural sustainability within the Province of Alberta. AFS holds the exclusive Alberta territory licensee for AgriPlay with the opportunity to expand into other territories and regions throughout North America and internationally.

www.AlbertaFoodSecurity.com

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.

www.TrustBIX.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mr. Hubert Lau

President and CEO

Telephone: (780) 456-2207

Email: info@trustbix.com

LinkedIn

Facebook

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187102