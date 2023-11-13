DJ OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (EUMV) OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) DEALING DATE: 10/11/2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 208.6840 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 169298 CODE: EUMV =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU0599612842 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EUMV Sequence No.: 284276 EQS News ID: 1771417 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

