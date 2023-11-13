POINT Biopharma Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) (the "Company" or "POINT"), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life-changing radiopharmaceuticals, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided a business update.



"The founding mission of our company is to accelerate the discovery, development and global access to radiopharmaceuticals," said Joe McCann, Ph.D., CEO of POINT Biopharma. "I view Lilly's agreement to acquire POINT as validation of the uniqueness of our team, infrastructure and pipeline. Together, we can become a global radiopharmaceutical leader, executing on our mission and transforming lives touched by cancer."

POINT to be Acquired by Lilly

On October 3, 2023, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) announced a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire POINT for a purchase price of $12.50 per share in cash (an aggregate of approximately $1.4 billion) payable at closing. The purchase price payable at closing represents a premium of approximately 87% to POINT's closing stock price on Oct. 2, 2023, the last trading day before the announcement of the transaction, and 68% to the 30-day volume-weighted average price. The tender offer, which was previously scheduled to expire at one minute past 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on Nov. 9, 2023, has been extended until 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Nov. 16, 2023, unless the tender offer is further extended or earlier terminated, in order for the parties to satisfy outstanding closing conditions. The proposed acquisition is expected to close near the end of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of at least a majority of the outstanding Shares as of the expiration of the tender offer.

Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

Pipeline Updates

PNT2002: 177Lu-labelled PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy

Enrollment in PNT2002's phase 3 SPLASH trial (NCT04647526) is complete and topline data is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

PNT2004: fibroblast activation protein-a (FAP-a) targeted radioligand therapy

The PNT2004 program leverages the D-ala-boroPro FAP targeting warhead, which is a potent and selective FAP inhibitor. PNT6555 is the current clinical lead in the PNT2004 program.

The phase 1 FRONTIER trial (NCT05432193) utilizing 68Ga/177Lu-labelled PNT6555 closed enrollment after the dosing of cohort 3 (12 GBq) in October. There are no plans for expansion of the third cohort, and there were no dose limiting toxicities. Analysis of the dosimetry and clinical data from the FRONTIER trial is underway and includes pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, colorectal cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and esophageal cancer subjects.

Presentation of data from the FRONTIER study is anticipated in the first half of 2024, and based on initial promising data we expect to advance at least one 2nd-generation D-ala-boroPro-based lead into the clinic next year.

PNT2001: 225Ac-labelled next-generation PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy

For the phase 1 portion of ACCEL, the first-in-human phase 1/2 clinical trial for PNT2001's actinium-225 program, we expect the first patient dosed in this trial to be in the first quarter of 2024. The trial was designed to enable the parallel exploration of PNT2001 in two populations: patients with later-stage mCRPC and patients with earlier-stage BCR or PSMA-positive oligorecurrent disease.

Manufacturing & Supply Chain Updates

In July 2023, we announced an expanded agreement with ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), which broadens the supply of ITM's no-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177Lu) to POINT to enable its usage in the clinical and potential future commercial development of the 177Lu-based molecules in POINT's development pipeline.

In September 2023, we signed a supply agreement with Eckert & Ziegler AG for no-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177Lu).

Discovery Updates

In September 2023, we announced a collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize DARPin-targeted radioligands ("Radio-DARPins"). The collaboration gives POINT exclusive access to Athebio's intellectual property and capabilities in DARPin development in the radioligand therapy field. Together, the parties will collaborate in discovery, candidate selection and preclinical development of Athebody® DARPins for use as Radio-DARPin drug entities. POINT will be solely responsible for the clinical development and commercialization of Radio-DARPins translated from the discovery collaboration.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments: As of September 30, 2023, POINT had approximately $399.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, which is anticipated to fund operations into 2026.

Net Loss: Net loss was $24.8 million and $66.7 million, or $0.23 and $0.63 net loss per share, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to a net loss of $24.0 million and $65.0 million, or $0.26 and $0.71 net loss per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2022.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $26.9 million and $85.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to $20.8 million and $54.1 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2022.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $5.5 million and $15.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to $3.8 million and $11.7 million for the same periods in 2022.

About POINT Biopharma Global Inc.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT aims to transform precision oncology by combining a portfolio of targeted radioligand assets, a seasoned management team, an industry-leading pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for medical isotopes including actinium-225 and lutetium-177. POINT's active clinical trials include FRONTIER, a phase 1 trial for PNT2004, a pan-cancer program targeting fibroblast activation protein-a (FAP-a), and SPLASH, the phase 3 trial for PNT2002 for people with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after second-line hormonal treatment. Learn more about POINT Biopharma Global Inc. at https://www.pointbiopharma.com/.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In U.S. dollars, except for share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 2,789,993 $ - $ 17,113,113 $ - Operating expenses: Research and development 26,910,286 20,797,406 85,097,331 54,112,136 General and administrative 5,505,869 3,839,626 15,604,401 11,727,969 Total operating expenses 32,416,155 24,637,032 100,701,732 65,840,105 Loss from operations (29,626,162 ) (24,637,032 ) (83,588,619 ) (65,840,105 ) Other income (expenses) 5,723,258 804,463 16,584,265 1,318,236 Loss before income taxes (23,902,904 ) (23,832,569 ) (67,004,354 ) (64,521,869 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (871,449 ) (180,500 ) 288,491 (452,021 ) Net loss $ (24,774,353 ) $ (24,013,069 ) $ (66,715,863 ) $ (64,973,890 ) Net loss per basic and diluted common share: Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.71 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 105,765,954 92,401,484 105,717,330 90,891,031





Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

