Avenir LNG Limited Announces Management Changes

London, November 13, 2023 - Avenir LNG Limited (N-OTC: Avenir) announced today that Peter Mackey will be stepping down from his position as Chief Executive Officer. He will remain with the Company until the end of Q1 2024 to support with the leadership transition. The board of directors are working to find a replacement and in the interim Avenir LNG Commercial Director, Jonathan Quinn will work closely with the Avenir leadership team and the board to ensure the smooth running of the company until a permanent replacement is found.

Commenting on his decision, Peter said "I'm enormously proud of the platform we've created within Avenir since it was founded in late 2018. We have built the company into one of the market leaders in the small-scale LNG sector. Avenir is about to enter a new phase of growth and I think it's the right time for a new leader to take the company forward. It has been a huge privilege to lead Avenir and I'll be cheering on from the sidelines to see where it goes next."

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chairman of Avenir LNG, added "During Peter's time with Avenir it has grown into one of the leaders in the small-scale LNG market today. I would like to thank him for his contribution to the company over the years and wish him every success for the future."

Avenir LNG also announced that Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, will join the Avenir board as director, replacing Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen who also stepped down from his position in November 2023.

About Avenir LNG Limited

Avenir LNG is a leading small-scale LNG company. Supplying LNG as a marine fuel to customers globally and to off-grid industries via a network of specialised LNG ships and terminals.

