Stock Day Media: Impact Fusion International, Inc. Discusses Potential SGP+ Facility Partnership in India with The Stock Day Podcast

Dunehoo began the interview by asking about a recent announcement detailing a potential strategic partnership in India. "This is a very exciting opportunity," shared Walther. "We have the potential for these opportunities all over the world, wherever sugarcane is grown," he said. "It is grown in Australia, New Zealand, Florida, Brazil, and India," said Walther. "We could feed the world with this technology."

"What is the role that sugarcane plays within your products?", asked Dunehoo. "It is a part of the overall technology," explained Walther, before elaborating on the unique benefits of the Company's SGP+ and Nutri-Mastic pipelines, which include improved health and nutrition. "We are the only product that leads to the digestion of lignin, while also reducing methane gas and fly infestations with reduced costs."

"How would the typical retail investor comprehend geopolitical implications and the products that are needed to secure food safety?", asked Dunehoo. Walther elaborated on the need for education within the industry regarding the Company's products, applications, and benefits. "Our product is safe, effective, and cost effective," said Walther.

"What can a retail investor look for as signifiers of future revenues for the company?", asked Dunehoo. Walther discussed the importance of digestion for both humans and animals, and the role it plays in health and longevity, noting the Company's Intact Digest line and its potential in this field. "We also offer Equine Intact, which was designed for horses," added Walther.

"What are the impediments that you face in getting the products to where they are going to have the maximum impact?", asked Dunehoo. "This is a challenge that we deal with everyday," said Walther. "Desperation drives change," he shared, noting the increasing environmental struggles of today's farming and cattle industries. "This does not mean that our team's job is easy, but it is as easy as encouraging customers to give us a try and see the difference."

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

