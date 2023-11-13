Anzeige
Albertsons Companies' Shaw's Division Honors Veterans With a Field of Flags

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Albertsons Companies:

To honor veterans and build belonging, Albertsons Companies' Shaw's Division proudly assembled a field of flags at the Shaw's Supermarkets and Star Market Store Support Center (SSC) in West Bridgewater, MA. The team placed 1,000 flags to pay tribute and express their heartfelt appreciation to all military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Thank you to Etech Technology Partners for helping illuminate the display and to associate Tina Marchant, who organized and led our team in building a beautiful field of flags to express our gratitude, love, and respect to veterans.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802611/albertsons-companies-shaws-division-honors-veterans-with-a-field-of-flags

