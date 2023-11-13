Albertsons Companies' Shaw's Division Honors Veterans With a Field of Flags

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Albertsons Companies:

To honor veterans and build belonging, Albertsons Companies' Shaw's Division proudly assembled a field of flags at the Shaw's Supermarkets and Star Market Store Support Center (SSC) in West Bridgewater, MA. The team placed 1,000 flags to pay tribute and express their heartfelt appreciation to all military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Thank you to Etech Technology Partners for helping illuminate the display and to associate Tina Marchant, who organized and led our team in building a beautiful field of flags to express our gratitude, love, and respect to veterans.

