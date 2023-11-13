KeyBank Teams Up with the Buffalo Bisons to Donate $10,000 to Slow Roll Buffalo

Funds will help advance Slow Roll Buffalo's mission to provide inclusive community experiences that connect people, places, and causes by bicycle

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / KeyBank / This past baseball season, KeyBank teamed up with the Buffalo Bisons to make a $7.00 donation to Slow Roll Buffalo for each defensive assist the Bisons made on the field. As one of the world's largest free community bike rides, Slow Roll Buffalo's mission is to provide inclusive community experiences that connect people, places, and causes by bicycle. Slow Roll Buffalo is best known for its weekly guided rides for bicyclists of all ages and skill levels that hundreds take part in. With a slow pace and volunteer squad that keeps riders safe and social, each ride features a different host site and unique route around the city, including stops to regroup and meet neighborhood stakeholders before returning to the starting point for an afterparty with food, drinks, music and fellowship.

During the Bisons' home game on September 23rd, KeyBank Senior Vice President and Buffalo Commercial Team Leader Sean Moskal and his family presented a $10,000 check to Slow Roll Buffalo to help them continue connecting communities across Western New York.

