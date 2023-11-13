Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die nächste 5.000%-Kursrakete vor Abflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
13.11.23
16:32 Uhr
10,200 Euro
-0,100
-0,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,10010,20016:41
10,10010,20016:32
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2023 | 15:26
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank Teams Up with the Buffalo Bisons to Donate $10,000 to Slow Roll Buffalo

Funds will help advance Slow Roll Buffalo's mission to provide inclusive community experiences that connect people, places, and causes by bicycle

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / KeyBank / This past baseball season, KeyBank teamed up with the Buffalo Bisons to make a $7.00 donation to Slow Roll Buffalo for each defensive assist the Bisons made on the field. As one of the world's largest free community bike rides, Slow Roll Buffalo's mission is to provide inclusive community experiences that connect people, places, and causes by bicycle. Slow Roll Buffalo is best known for its weekly guided rides for bicyclists of all ages and skill levels that hundreds take part in. With a slow pace and volunteer squad that keeps riders safe and social, each ride features a different host site and unique route around the city, including stops to regroup and meet neighborhood stakeholders before returning to the starting point for an afterparty with food, drinks, music and fellowship.

During the Bisons' home game on September 23rd, KeyBank Senior Vice President and Buffalo Commercial Team Leader Sean Moskal and his family presented a $10,000 check to Slow Roll Buffalo to help them continue connecting communities across Western New York.

  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802612/keybank-teams-up-with-the-buffalo-bisons-to-donate-10000-to-slow-roll-buffalo

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.