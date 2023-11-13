Vmo Aircraft Leasing ("Vmo"), a global full-service lessor, announced today the successful execution of a sale and leaseback transaction for one Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with Latvia-based operator SmartLynx Airlines ("SmartLynx"). The aircraft was delivered to the airline in late October.

Vmo Aircraft Leasing has completed a sale and leaseback transaction for one Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with Latvia-based operator SmartLynx Airlines.

"This transaction establishes a new partnership with one of Europe's leading ACMI operators," commented Peter Watson, Chief Commercial Officer of Vmo Aircraft Leasing. "We are pleased to partner with SmartLynx on this transaction and look forward to continued growth opportunities. We thank the whole SmartLynx team for enabling us to complete the deal quickly."

"We at SmartLynx deeply value the partnership with Vmo, as it marks a significant step in enhancing our ACMI services. This successful sale and leaseback transaction for the 737 MAX 8 is a testament to our commitment to excellence and collaboration in the aviation industry. We appreciate the efficient and professional approach of Vmo's team, and we look forward to exploring further opportunities to strengthen our fleet and service capabilities together," said Zygimantas Surintas, Chief Executive Officer of SmartLynx Airlines.

About Vmo Aircraft Leasing

Vmo Aircraft Leasing ("Vmo") is a global commercial aircraft lessor operating through offices in Dublin, San Francisco, and Singapore. The company was launched in January 2021 by a team of aviation industry veterans. www.vmoair.com

About SmartLynx Airlines

Founded in 1992, SmartLynx Airlines ("SmartLynx") is a globally acknowledged ACMI, cargo, and charter provider. SmartLynx is supporting leading airlines with short and long-term ACMI services by operating flights around the world on its Airbus A320, A321, A321F, A330, and Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft fleet. SmartLynx is a family member of Avia Solutions Group, leaders in end-to-end capacity solutions for passenger and cargo airlines worldwide. www.smartlynx.aero

Contacts:

Kelly McGrew

+1 415 296 5278 // info@vmoair.com