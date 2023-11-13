Partnership Between Florence Healthcare and WCG to Advance Site Enablement in Clinical Research

ATLANTA, GA and PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Florence Healthcare and WCG have announced a strategic partnership, strengthening their Site Enablement services to help increase clinical research capacity, reduce trial-associated risks, and accelerate development of potential cures. By implementing Site Enablement, sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), and sites streamline study site operations while complementing existing workflows with best-in-class technology.





Florence and WCG





The partnership will assist in accelerating clinical research by focusing on three key areas:

Accelerate Industry Adoption of Site Enablement

As industry leaders in Site Enablement, Florence and WCG's partnership advances the processes, workflows, and technology platforms that are crucial to enabling sites to do their best work. WCG is also joining Florence's Site Enablement League, a community of more than 60 clinical trial executives from the most progressive sites, CROs and sponsors in life science.

Strengthen Clinical Trial System Integrations

Florence's Site Enablement Platform will integrate with WCG's ClinTech platform featuring solutions that accelerate trials across the clinical research continuum. Specifically, a direct link will be established between Florence's eBinders and WCG's ClinTech platform and that link will flow a variety of regulatory related documents including IRB, training, and safety letters directly into Florence's eISF at the site. With more than 250,000 documents exchanged annually, this unique integration will reduce the burden on site staff that currently manually upload and download documents in multiple clinical systems.

Expand Solution Offerings

Florence's SiteLink® solution will now be offered to sponsor and CRO clients in conjunction with WCG's solutions. Clients can now deploy Florence's Site Enablement Platform while leveraging WCG's solutions across all sites involved in their study to simplify the site experience, maintain commitment to high quality standards, and accelerate clinical research by digitizing workflows.

Florence Chief Executive Officer Ryan Jones remarked, "Our relationship with WCG deepens the connectivity between sites, sponsors and CROs, combining our best-in-class solutions across 18,000 sites in over 50 countries with WCG's wide scope of services and technology."

Sam Srivastava, WCG Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We're positioned to boost study efficiency for our biopharma and CRO clients while minimizing swivel chair work for sites and facilitating a smooth site experience. Together, with our ecosystem of services, technology, data intelligence, and expertise, we are enabling clients to quickly address their business needs with maximum flexibility."

Together, Florence Healthcare and WCG are set to deliver ongoing innovative solutions to the clinical research process. Learn more at florencehc.com.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @WCGClinical.

About Florence Healthcare

Florence Healthcare is a leading provider of the Site Enablement Platform, committed to accelerating cures by better connecting sponsors, CROs, and research sites. With over 18,000 connected research sites on its platform in 55 countries, the company streamlines the clinical trial process, enabling seamless collaboration and efficient management of clinical research workflows. Learn more at https://www.florencehc.com.

