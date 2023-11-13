Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2023) - Red Rock Life Sciences (RRLS), at the forefront of advanced beverage solutions, is excited to share that it has secured $533,000 in an equity financing that included directors. These funds are earmarked for the continued development of innovative beverages and formulations within the industry, following the company's initial commercial import and wholesale transaction announced on September 29, 2023.

RRLS is developing a unique portfolio of consumer beverages, capitalizing on its exclusive Canadian access to coca leaf extracts. These are produced by its Colombia-based partner, Power Leaves, and are poised to provide highly pleasing and unprecedented flavor experiences in the Canadian marketplace.

RRLS's recent showcase at a prominent Las Vegas trade show has garnered an outpouring of positive feedback, particularly for their de-cocainized energy drink. This acclaim is a direct reflection of the company's commitment to crafting unique flavor experiences that cater to a variety of consumer tastes within the beverage sector.

CEO Andrew Lougheed, speaking on the success, highlighted the company's strategy: "We're not just developing products; we're creating sensory experiences. The reaction to the de-cocainized energy drink in Las Vegas has been extraordinary. It affirms our direction as we continue to innovate across alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic options, and energy drinks, all infused with the distinct flavour experience of the coca plant." This approach sets RRLS apart in a competitive beverage market, underscoring its role as a dynamic innovator ready to meet diverse consumer needs with its exceptional flavor profiles.

Product Launch in Q1 2024

Red Rock Life Sciences (RRLS) is set to unveil its premier coca leaf extract product in Q1 2024, a move anticipated to place it at the forefront of beverage innovation. This launch will represent a pivotal step in RRLS's mission to deliver distinctive flavour experiences through the natural essence and extract of the coca plant.

About Red Rock Life Sciences

Red Rock Life Sciences is committed to setting new standards in consumer experiences by leveraging the exceptional taste profile found in the coca plant. With a focus on sustainability and quality, the company aims to disrupt traditional markets with its innovative products.

