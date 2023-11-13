Concepta Ingredients highlights Brazilian biodiversity portfolio at plant-based fair in London

Among the products presented at Plant Based World Expo Europe were Vegetable Butter and Açaí, Passion Fruit and Brazil Nut Oils.

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concepta Ingredients - the Sabará Group's business unit specializing in providing natural solutions for the food and beverage industry - is present at one of the sector's main global events: Plant Based World Expo Europe. Considered the most important for the plant-based segment, the fair takes place in London, England, on November 15 and 16, and brings together a large audience of retailers, service professionals and investors from the vegan market.

For the event, the company is highlighting its Plant-Based Butter and its Açaí, Passion Fruit and Brazil Nut Oils. It will also be presenting Coconut Oils (Virgin, Extra Virgin and Refined) and Coconut MCT; its range of Liquid Muscovado and Demerara Sugars; Patauá and Licuri Oils; Açaí Powder; Broken Brazil Nuts, Baru Nuts and Babaçu Flour.

André Sabará, Commercial Director of Concepta Ingredients, highlights the importance of being present at an event of this size, held in London, which is expected to welcome more than 30,000 professionals from the food and beverage industry. "The UK is Europe's largest market for plant-based foods, with a record of exponential growth. We actively participate in various fairs, and this one in particular is a great opportunity to establish new connections with professionals in the sector."

The executive points out that "participation in the London fair is marked not only by the 2023 launches, but also by a sample of all the work developed with Brazilian ingredients through a complete portfolio of solutions that enhance the country's richness".

Bio Abundance Program

During the event, Concepta Ingredients will also present the Bio Abundance Program, which reinforces its commitment to Brazilian forests. The initiative is based on five pillars: connecting people in a virtuous chain of value between the wealth of the forest and the market; conserving the standing forest; respecting the peoples and communities that inhabit it; encouraging the use of ingredients from Brazilian biomes; and promoting socio-economic inclusion and reducing social inequality. The Bio Abundance Program contributes to the indirect maintenance of 578,000 hectares of native vegetation, spread across the Amazon, Cerrado, Caatinga and Atlantic Forest biomes, and involves around 6,000 families.

Products and applications

Arboreto range - Ingredients from Brazilian Biodiversity

Brazilian biodiversity products are the result of various projects based on forest conservation and contribute directly to community development. The range is made up of oils and butters from pulps or seeds from the Amazon, Cerrado and Caatinga biomes, especially Açaí, Passion Fruit, Licuri, Patauá and Brazil Nut.

Plant-Based Butter

Also part of the Arboreto range, the Plant-Based Butter is 100% natural and sustainable, without any type of chemical additive or artificial coloring, and stands out for its pure production. As it is gluten-free and free from trans fats, canola, soy and sodium, it is suitable for flexitarian and vegan diets and is a healthy alternative to dairy butter.

Açaí Oil

It has an intense, herbal flavor and is rich in omegas 6, 9 and phytosterols. It contains a natural supply of vitamins.

Passion Fruit Oil

It has na intense citrus flavor, reminiscent of passion fruit itself. Contains omega 6 and phytosterols, as well as a natural presence of vitamins.

Brazil Nut Oil

It has na intense almond flavor and contains omegas 6 and 9, phytosterols and squalene, as well as natural vitamins.

Plant Based World Expo - Europe

Venue: ExCeL London - London, England

Date: November 15th and 16th

Concepta Booth: D14

Information and registration: https://plantbasedworldeurope.com/

About Concepta Ingredients

Concepta Ingredients is part of the Sabará Group and specializes in natural and technological solutions developed in accordance with the Bio Abundance Program. Based on innovation and research, the company offers organic and conventional ingredients, supported by the training of families and indirect conservation of areas in different biomes in Brazil. Its vast portfolio includes technological inputs from international partners and ingredients sourced from biodiversity to meet the most specific demands of the industries in which it operates.

About Sabará Group

The Sabará Group, with over 65 years of history, is genuinely Brazilian and recognized for its capacity for innovation and adaptation. For three generations, the Group has overcome challenges and stood out in its markets. Its commitment to the well-being of people around the world goes beyond offering innovative products and services. Its activities take future generations into account, focusing on solutions that guarantee sustainability. Through its various branches of activity, the Sabará Group operates throughout the country and has a presence in countries in South America, North America and Europe. It specializes in developing high-performance technologies, solutions and raw materials for the water treatment markets in sanitation and industry, animal nutrition and health, and the food and beverage industries. The development of its products relies on 100% national knowledge and technology, a factor that contributes to Brazil becoming a benchmark in product research for a sustainable world.

