Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF (CUK LN) Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2023 / 15:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 230.3601 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 83389 CODE: CUK LN ISIN: FR0010655761 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CUK LN Sequence No.: 284307 EQS News ID: 1771533 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 13, 2023 09:41 ET (14:41 GMT)